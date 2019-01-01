Atlas Copco is a 140-year-old Swedish company and a pioneer in air compression technology. Today, the company is still the world's leading air compressor manufacturer, with around 25% market share. The company's product portfolio includes power tools and vacuum pumps. For vacuum pumps, the semiconductor chip cycle is a key demand driver. Atlas Copco generates revenue from three sources: initial equipment sales, spare parts, and maintenance. Its operations span 180 countries.