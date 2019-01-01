QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
51.33 - 52.76
Vol / Avg.
80.2K/70.5K
Div / Yield
0.81/1.56%
52 Wk
51.33 - 71.47
Mkt Cap
63.2B
Payout Ratio
49.85
Open
52.17
P/E
34.36
EPS
3.38
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Atlas Copco is a 140-year-old Swedish company and a pioneer in air compression technology. Today, the company is still the world's leading air compressor manufacturer, with around 25% market share. The company's product portfolio includes power tools and vacuum pumps. For vacuum pumps, the semiconductor chip cycle is a key demand driver. Atlas Copco generates revenue from three sources: initial equipment sales, spare parts, and maintenance. Its operations span 180 countries.

Atlas Copco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Copco (ATLKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Copco (OTCPK: ATLKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atlas Copco's (ATLKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas Copco.

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Copco (ATLKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlas Copco

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Copco (OTCPK: ATLKY) is $51.898 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Copco (ATLKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 3, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Copco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlas Copco (ATLKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Copco.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Copco (ATLKY) operate in?

A

Atlas Copco is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.