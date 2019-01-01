|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|10.870
|REV
|350.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in White Mountains Insurance’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 3, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WTM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) is $1050.22 last updated Today at 5:17:34 PM.
The next White Mountains Insurance (WTM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
White Mountains Insurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for White Mountains Insurance.
White Mountains Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.