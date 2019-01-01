White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is a financial service holding company with primary business interests in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Business activity of the firm is operated through HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The NSM segment consists of specialty property and casualty insurance. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services of assets under management.