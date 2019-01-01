QQQ
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is a financial service holding company with primary business interests in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Business activity of the firm is operated through HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The NSM segment consists of specialty property and casualty insurance. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services of assets under management.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS10.870
REV350.000M

White Mountains Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy White Mountains Insurance (WTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are White Mountains Insurance's (WTM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for White Mountains Insurance (WTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 3, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WTM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for White Mountains Insurance (WTM)?

A

The stock price for White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) is $1050.22 last updated Today at 5:17:34 PM.

Q

Does White Mountains Insurance (WTM) pay a dividend?

A

The next White Mountains Insurance (WTM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) reporting earnings?

A

White Mountains Insurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is White Mountains Insurance (WTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for White Mountains Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does White Mountains Insurance (WTM) operate in?

A

White Mountains Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.