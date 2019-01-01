QQQ
Jan 5, 2022
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Active Health Foods Inc is a shell company.

Active Health Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Active Health Foods (AHFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Active Health Foods (OTCPK: AHFD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Active Health Foods's (AHFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Active Health Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Active Health Foods (AHFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Active Health Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Active Health Foods (AHFD)?

A

The stock price for Active Health Foods (OTCPK: AHFD) is $0.0005

Q

Does Active Health Foods (AHFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Active Health Foods.

Q

When is Active Health Foods (OTCPK:AHFD) reporting earnings?

A

Active Health Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Active Health Foods (AHFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Active Health Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Active Health Foods (AHFD) operate in?

A

Active Health Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.