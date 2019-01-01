QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
30.25 - 31.09
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.84/2.70%
52 Wk
22.33 - 32.7
Mkt Cap
145.2M
Payout Ratio
34.29
Open
30.35
P/E
12.69
EPS
0.48
Shares
4.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:50PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 1:52PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 3:41PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Ohio Valley Banc Corporation is a financial holding company. The bank is a full-service financial institution offering a blend of commercial and consumer banking services within Southeastern Ohio as well as western West Virginia. The banking services offered by the bank include the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. It also offers individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. The bank segmented its operating activities into two reportable segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. The majority of its total revenue is derived from the Banking segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480
REV11.798M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ohio Valley Banc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ohio Valley Banc's (OVBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 22, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.50 expecting OVBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)?

A

The stock price for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) is $30.55 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) reporting earnings?

A

Ohio Valley Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ohio Valley Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) operate in?

A

Ohio Valley Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.