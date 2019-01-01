Ohio Valley Banc Corporation is a financial holding company. The bank is a full-service financial institution offering a blend of commercial and consumer banking services within Southeastern Ohio as well as western West Virginia. The banking services offered by the bank include the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. It also offers individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. The bank segmented its operating activities into two reportable segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. The majority of its total revenue is derived from the Banking segment.