|0.480
|REV
|11.798M
You can purchase shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ohio Valley Banc’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK).
The latest price target for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 22, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.50 expecting OVBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) is $30.55 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
Ohio Valley Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ohio Valley Banc.
Ohio Valley Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.