QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/267.5K
Div / Yield
1.57/4.60%
52 Wk
27.89 - 38.48
Mkt Cap
84.5B
Payout Ratio
37.81
Open
-
P/E
8.62
EPS
0.93
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 5:50AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
The merger of Banque Nationale de Paris and Paribas created BNP Paribas in 2000, making it the largest publicly traded bank in France. Although BNP Paribas has operations in about 80 countries, it considers France, Italy, and Belgium to be its home markets. It owns regional bank--BancWest--in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BNP Paribas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNP Paribas (BNPQY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BNP Paribas's (BNPQY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNP Paribas.

Q

What is the target price for BNP Paribas (BNPQY) stock?

A

The latest price target for BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BNPQY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BNP Paribas (BNPQY)?

A

The stock price for BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) is $34.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BNP Paribas (BNPQY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 24, 2012.

Q

When is BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) reporting earnings?

A

BNP Paribas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNP Paribas (BNPQY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNP Paribas.

Q

What sector and industry does BNP Paribas (BNPQY) operate in?

A

BNP Paribas is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.