Range
4.78 - 5.16
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 10.28
Mkt Cap
728.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.83
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
141.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Origin Materials Inc is a carbon-negative materials company. The platform turns the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while eliminating the need for fossil resources and capturing carbon in the process.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0600.040 0.1000
REV0

Origin Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Origin Materials (ORGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Origin Materials's (ORGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Origin Materials (ORGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) was reported by B of A Securities on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ORGN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Origin Materials (ORGN)?

A

The stock price for Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) is $5.16 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Origin Materials (ORGN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 24, 2015.

Q

When is Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) reporting earnings?

A

Origin Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Origin Materials (ORGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Origin Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Origin Materials (ORGN) operate in?

A

Origin Materials is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.