Range
14.72 - 14.95
Vol / Avg.
17.3K/13.4K
Div / Yield
0.48/3.22%
52 Wk
14.62 - 19.87
Mkt Cap
93.8M
Payout Ratio
101.73
Open
14.77
P/E
30.45
EPS
0
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income Port is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide stable dividends exempt from both regular federal and California income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in municipal obligations.

Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen CA Select Tax Free's (NXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NXC)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) is $14.745 last updated Today at 7:33:45 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXC) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen CA Select Tax Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NXC) operate in?

A

Nuveen CA Select Tax Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.