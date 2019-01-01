|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free.
There is no analysis for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free
The stock price for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) is $14.745 last updated Today at 7:33:45 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Nuveen CA Select Tax Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nuveen CA Select Tax Free.
Nuveen CA Select Tax Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.