Serco Group PLC is a U.K.-based company that helps governments and public-sector bodies deliver public services. The company generates revenue from four divisions. The U.K. & Europe local and regional government division provides hospital management welfare, business support operations, and defense services in the U.K. and Europe. The Americas division provides professional, defense, technology, and management services to U.S. and Canadian governments. The Asia-Pacific segment provides frontline services, defense, citizen services in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East division provides transport, defense, and health services in the Middle East. The company generates most of its revenue from the U.K. & Europe division.