Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB).
- Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 132.07% to reach its new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.90.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.03.
- BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.49 for a change of up 0.84%.
- BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares set a new yearly high of $67.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.81 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.39. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.54.
- Total (NYSE:TOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares broke to $335.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
- Deere (NYSE:DE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.54. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.94%.
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $250.00.
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.14. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares hit a yearly high of $19.33. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.27 with a daily change of up 2.93%.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares were up 7.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.74.
- UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.55. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares broke to $41.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.16. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares were down 0.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.96.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.15 with a daily change of down 0.65%.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.44. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.59.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.64.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.41 Thursday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares broke to $9.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares were up 2.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 for a change of up 2.56%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) stock set a new 52-week high of $297.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.28%.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.60 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares were down 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.19 for a change of down 0.68%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.83 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were down 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.28 for a change of down 0.29%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares broke to $180.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.19.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $550.40.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.20. Shares traded up 0.32%.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $220.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.84 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $38.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.21%.
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.16%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $101.88. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares broke to $21.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.71%.
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares set a new yearly high of $22.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.5%.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.48. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $338.26 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.16 on Thursday, moving down 0.53%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $139.32. Shares traded down 1.06%.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.02.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares broke to $61.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $71.83. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 9.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.19 for a change of up 9.29%.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares set a new yearly high of $114.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares set a new yearly high of $20.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $321.67.
- Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.88. The stock traded up 15.53% on the session.
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.89. The stock traded down 1.85% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $231.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.21 with a daily change of down 0.25%.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.47. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.25. The stock was up 4.11% for the day.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $207.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $11.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares hit $23.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.23. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.19 Thursday. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.73 on Thursday, moving up 0.86%.
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares broke to $4.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares set a new yearly high of $99.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.36.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares set a new yearly high of $57.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.59 Thursday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares broke to $79.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 12.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.45.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.57. Shares traded down 0.96%.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares hit $92.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.88%.
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.55 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares set a new yearly high of $139.33 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.61 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares broke to $158.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) shares set a new yearly high of $48.89 this morning. The stock was up 10.32% on the session.
- People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.39 for a change of up 0.39%.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares broke to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.
- Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.48. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were down 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.39 for a change of down 0.46%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.74 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%.
- Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares were down 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.82 for a change of down 2.02%.
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.17 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $109.49. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.80 for a change of up 5.3%.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares broke to $45.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
- BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $163.91 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.20 on Thursday, moving down 1.26%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
- New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares broke to $13.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 9.98% on the session.
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit a yearly high of $25.40. The stock traded up 6.79% on the session.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.87 on Thursday, moving down 0.04%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.92 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.59. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.30. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to $33.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.98 with a daily change of down 0.23%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.95 for a change of up 1.9%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.56 on Thursday, moving down 0.15%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $113.69. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares broke to $27.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.38. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.34 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.44.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares were down 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.47.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.10. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 2.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.62.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares set a new yearly high of $23.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.00.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.81. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.27.
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $60.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%.
- BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.56. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.88.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) shares hit $94.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit $40.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.48%.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.08. Shares traded up 10.93%.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.47. The stock traded up 12.69% on the session.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares set a new yearly high of $48.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.96%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares set a new yearly high of $58.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares were up 5.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.09.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares were up 3.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.58.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.91 with a daily change of down 0.11%.
- Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares hit a yearly high of $49.63. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.81. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Thursday, moving up 2.11%.
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.76 Thursday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.23. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 28.95%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.51 Thursday. The stock was up 8.7% for the day.
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.67. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares broke to $16.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.98%.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.87 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit $41.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.28%.
- Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were down 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.07 for a change of down 0.89%.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.94. Shares traded up 1.46%.
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.30. Shares traded down 1.62%.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $75.00. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were up 10.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.89.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24.
- CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.56 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
- ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares broke to $45.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to $89.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.94.
- International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.24%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit $34.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares broke to $22.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.97 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares broke to $51.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.51%.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.42 on Thursday, moving down 0.09%.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.50 with a daily change of down 0.71%.
- WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.08. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares set a new yearly high of $105.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.87 on Thursday, moving up 1.77%.
- Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Cactus (NYSE:WHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.80 Thursday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $39.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.51%.
- First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.11%.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares were up 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.93.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.16.
- First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit $41.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.10 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.47.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.82. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 1.39%.
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.33. Shares traded up 4.03%.
- FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.79 on Thursday, moving up 1.59%.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.19.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.12.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.40.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares set a new yearly high of $109.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.0%.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.14. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.64. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.16. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares broke to $18.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares were up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.73.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.
- Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $59.75 with a daily change of up 132.07%.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.58. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.25%.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit $38.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.00. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares hit $19.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
- Archrock (NYSE:AROC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.32.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares broke to $23.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.30. Shares traded up 1.13%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.38. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.92. Shares traded up 0.93%.
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.64. Shares traded up 2.15%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.
- PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.00. Shares traded down 1.75%.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.32%.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.53 for a change of up 0.38%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.59 with a daily change of up 1.71%.
- AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares hit a yearly high of $53.71. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.46.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.66. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
- First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) shares broke to $14.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.6%.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares hit a yearly high of $44.98. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- RPC (NYSE:RES) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.94.
- Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.79%.
- Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Thursday, moving up 3.75%.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares set a new yearly high of $48.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.50 Thursday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.38. Shares traded up 0.91%.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.77 for a change of up 1.1%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.01. The stock was up 4.61% for the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a yearly high of $42.05. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares were up 4.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.54.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.24. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.00 with a daily change of up 2.08%.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.30.
- Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 2.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 for a change of up 2.44%.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.58. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares hit $11.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.28. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.48 for a change of up 0.61%.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.51.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.69 with a daily change of up 4.92%.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares were up 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.40 for a change of up 2.42%.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.8%.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares broke to $24.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $38.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.05%.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.25%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.12 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $72.16 with a daily change of up 11.51%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit $17.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.61. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
- Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.10. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.98%.
- QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.99%.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares hit $9.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
- Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.15 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.72.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.31 Thursday. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%.
- Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares hit a yearly high of $26.63. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.97. The stock traded up 24.89% on the session.
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.61. Shares traded up 1.45%.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.81.
- Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares were down 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.12 for a change of down 0.36%.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.14%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.15. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $17.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were down 9.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.63 for a change of down 9.63%.
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.56 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.98. Shares traded up 8.3%.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.65. The stock was up 3.72% for the day.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $38.71. Shares traded up 1.95%.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.70.
- Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.86. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.09 Thursday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares were down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.14.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.56%.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.39 for a change of up 0.61%.
- Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
- Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares set a new yearly high of $55.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.11.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) shares were up 12.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65.
- Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) shares hit a yearly high of $17.71. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.03 with a daily change of down 1.18%.
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.49.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.88 Thursday. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.37. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares broke to $11.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85.
- One (NYSE:AONE) shares were up 6.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.10.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 26.62%.
- Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.
- Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares broke to $44.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.58%.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 5.1%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares set a new yearly high of $22.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.82 Thursday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.69 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.00. The stock was up 12.72% for the day.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.30.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.53. The stock traded up 6.01% on the session.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.25%.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares hit $8.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.05. The stock was up 9.38% for the day.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.48 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) shares were up 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.41.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares broke to $5.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 34.38%.
- Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) shares broke to $4.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
- CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.60. Shares traded up 3.1%.
- AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.34 on Thursday, moving up 24.09%.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.22. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares were up 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.10.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.74. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were up 7.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.99.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.64 for a change of up 2.76%.
