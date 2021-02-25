Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB).
  • Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 132.07% to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.90.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.03.
  • BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.49 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares set a new yearly high of $67.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.81 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.39. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.54.
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares broke to $335.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.54. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.94%.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $250.00.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.14. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares hit a yearly high of $19.33. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.27 with a daily change of up 2.93%.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares were up 7.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.74.
  • UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.55. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares broke to $41.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.16. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares were down 0.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.96.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.15 with a daily change of down 0.65%.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.44. Shares traded up 1.38%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.59.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.64.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.41 Thursday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares broke to $9.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares were up 2.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 for a change of up 2.56%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) stock set a new 52-week high of $297.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.28%.
  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.60 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares were down 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.19 for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.83 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were down 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.28 for a change of down 0.29%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares broke to $180.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.19.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $550.40.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.20. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $220.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.84 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $38.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.21%.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.16%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $101.88. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares broke to $21.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.71%.
  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares set a new yearly high of $22.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.48. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $338.26 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.16 on Thursday, moving down 0.53%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $139.32. Shares traded down 1.06%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.02.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares broke to $61.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $71.83. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 9.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.19 for a change of up 9.29%.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares set a new yearly high of $114.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.22%.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares set a new yearly high of $20.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $321.67.
  • Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.88. The stock traded up 15.53% on the session.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.89. The stock traded down 1.85% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $231.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.21 with a daily change of down 0.25%.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.47. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.25. The stock was up 4.11% for the day.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $207.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $11.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares hit $23.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.23. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.19 Thursday. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.73 on Thursday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares broke to $4.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares set a new yearly high of $99.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.36.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares set a new yearly high of $57.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.59 Thursday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares broke to $79.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 12.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.45.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.57. Shares traded down 0.96%.
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares hit $92.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.88%.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.55 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares set a new yearly high of $139.33 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.61 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares broke to $158.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • MP Materials (NYSE:MP) shares set a new yearly high of $48.89 this morning. The stock was up 10.32% on the session.
  • People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.39 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares broke to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.
  • Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.48. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were down 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.39 for a change of down 0.46%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.74 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
  • TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares were down 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.82 for a change of down 2.02%.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.17 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $109.49. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.80 for a change of up 5.3%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares broke to $45.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $163.91 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.20 on Thursday, moving down 1.26%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
  • New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares broke to $13.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 9.98% on the session.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit a yearly high of $25.40. The stock traded up 6.79% on the session.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.87 on Thursday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.92 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.59. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.30. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to $33.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.98 with a daily change of down 0.23%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.95 for a change of up 1.9%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
  • Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.56 on Thursday, moving down 0.15%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $113.69. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares broke to $27.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.38. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.34 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.44.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares were down 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.47.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.10. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 2.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.62.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares set a new yearly high of $23.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.00.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.81. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.27.
  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $60.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.56. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.88.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) shares hit $94.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit $40.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.48%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.08. Shares traded up 10.93%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.47. The stock traded up 12.69% on the session.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares set a new yearly high of $48.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.96%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares set a new yearly high of $58.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares were up 5.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.09.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares were up 3.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.58.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.91 with a daily change of down 0.11%.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares hit a yearly high of $49.63. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.81. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Thursday, moving up 2.11%.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
  • CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%.
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.76 Thursday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.23. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34.
  • Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 28.95%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.51 Thursday. The stock was up 8.7% for the day.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.67. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares broke to $16.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.98%.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.87 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit $41.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.28%.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were down 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.07 for a change of down 0.89%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.94. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.30. Shares traded down 1.62%.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $75.00. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were up 10.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.89.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.56 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares broke to $45.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to $89.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.94.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.24%.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit $34.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares broke to $22.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.97 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares broke to $51.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.51%.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.42 on Thursday, moving down 0.09%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.50 with a daily change of down 0.71%.
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.08. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares set a new yearly high of $105.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.87 on Thursday, moving up 1.77%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Cactus (NYSE:WHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.80 Thursday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $39.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.51%.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares were up 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.93.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.16.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit $41.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.10 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.47.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.82. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 1.39%.
  • Domtar (NYSE:UFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.33. Shares traded up 4.03%.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.79 on Thursday, moving up 1.59%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.19.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.12.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.40.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares set a new yearly high of $109.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.0%.
  • Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.14. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.64. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.16. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares broke to $18.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares were up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.73.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.
  • Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $59.75 with a daily change of up 132.07%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.58. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit $38.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.00. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares hit $19.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Archrock (NYSE:AROC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.32.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares broke to $23.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.30. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.38. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.92. Shares traded up 0.93%.
  • Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.64. Shares traded up 2.15%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.
  • PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.00. Shares traded down 1.75%.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.32%.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.53 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.59 with a daily change of up 1.71%.
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares hit a yearly high of $53.71. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.46.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.66. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) shares broke to $14.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.6%.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares hit a yearly high of $44.98. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • RPC (NYSE:RES) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.94.
  • Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.79%.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Thursday, moving up 3.75%.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares set a new yearly high of $48.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.50 Thursday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.38. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.77 for a change of up 1.1%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.01. The stock was up 4.61% for the day.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a yearly high of $42.05. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares were up 4.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.54.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.24. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.00 with a daily change of up 2.08%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.30.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 2.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 for a change of up 2.44%.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.58. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares hit $11.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.28. Shares traded up 1.58%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.48 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.51.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.69 with a daily change of up 4.92%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares were up 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.40 for a change of up 2.42%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.8%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares broke to $24.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $38.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.05%.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.12 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
  • Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $72.16 with a daily change of up 11.51%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit $17.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.61. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.10. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.98%.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.99%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares hit $9.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.15 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.72.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.31 Thursday. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%.
  • Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares hit a yearly high of $26.63. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.97. The stock traded up 24.89% on the session.
  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.61. Shares traded up 1.45%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.81.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares were down 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.12 for a change of down 0.36%.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.14%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.15. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $17.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were down 9.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.63 for a change of down 9.63%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.56 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.98. Shares traded up 8.3%.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.65. The stock was up 3.72% for the day.
  • OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $38.71. Shares traded up 1.95%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.70.
  • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.86. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.09 Thursday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
  • Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares were down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.14.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.56%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.39 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
  • Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares set a new yearly high of $55.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.11.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) shares were up 12.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65.
  • Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) shares hit a yearly high of $17.71. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.03 with a daily change of down 1.18%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.49.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.88 Thursday. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.37. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares broke to $11.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85.
  • One (NYSE:AONE) shares were up 6.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.10.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 26.62%.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares broke to $44.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.58%.
  • NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 5.1%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares set a new yearly high of $22.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.82 Thursday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.69 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.00. The stock was up 12.72% for the day.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.30.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.53. The stock traded up 6.01% on the session.
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.25%.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares hit $8.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.05. The stock was up 9.38% for the day.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.48 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) shares were up 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.41.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares broke to $5.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 34.38%.
  • Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) shares broke to $4.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.60. Shares traded up 3.1%.
  • AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.34 on Thursday, moving up 24.09%.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.22. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares were up 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.10.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.74. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were up 7.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.99.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.64 for a change of up 2.76%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Related Articles (SWM + SUM)

10 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Recap: Schweitzer-Mauduit Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com