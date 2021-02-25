Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:CNNB). Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 132.07% to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.90.

(NYSE:BAC) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.03. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.49 for a change of up 0.84%.

(NYSE:BBL) shares set a new yearly high of $67.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.81 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NYSE:MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.39. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.54.

(NYSE:TOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares broke to $335.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:DE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.54. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.94%.

(NYSE:SYK) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $250.00. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.14. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE:PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%. Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares hit a yearly high of $19.33. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:EQNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.27 with a daily change of up 2.93%. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares were up 7.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.74.

(NYSE:UBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.55. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.

(NYSE:PUK) shares broke to $41.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.16. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MAR) shares were down 0.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.96. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.15 with a daily change of down 0.65%.

(NYSE:ING) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.44. Shares traded up 1.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.59.

(NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.64. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.41 Thursday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

(NYSE:BCS) shares broke to $9.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:BBVA) shares were up 2.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 for a change of up 2.56%. Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) stock set a new 52-week high of $297.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.28%.

(NYSE:CS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.60 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:LYB) shares were down 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.19 for a change of down 0.68%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.

(NYSE:ADM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.83 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%.

(NYSE:NWG) shares were down 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.28 for a change of down 0.29%. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares broke to $180.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.19. SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $550.40.

(NYSE:AMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.

(NYSE:WY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.20. Shares traded up 0.32%. Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $220.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.84 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.

(NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $38.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.21%. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $101.88. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares broke to $21.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.71%.

(NYSE:HAL) shares set a new yearly high of $22.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.5%.

(NYSE:HPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.48. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $338.26 for a change of 0.0% (flat). Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.16 on Thursday, moving down 0.53%.

(NYSE:DRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $139.32. Shares traded down 1.06%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.02.

(NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%. Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares broke to $61.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a yearly high of $71.83. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 9.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.19 for a change of up 9.29%.

(NYSE:EMN) shares set a new yearly high of $114.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

(NYSE:AVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.22%. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares set a new yearly high of $20.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.

(NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $321.67.

(NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.88. The stock traded up 15.53% on the session. Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.89. The stock traded down 1.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $231.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%. LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.21 with a daily change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE:TPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.47. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.25. The stock was up 4.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FANG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.

(NYSE:SNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $207.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $11.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE:IVZ) shares hit $23.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.23. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

(NYSE:CX) shares hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.19 Thursday. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.

(NYSE:CMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.73 on Thursday, moving up 0.86%. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares broke to $4.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:WAL) shares set a new yearly high of $99.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.36.

(NYSE:FHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%. Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares set a new yearly high of $57.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:ATH) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.59 Thursday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares broke to $79.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.

(NYSE:ACH) shares were up 12.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.45. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.57. Shares traded down 0.96%.

(NYSE:H) shares hit $92.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.88%. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.55 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NYSE:RL) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares set a new yearly high of $139.33 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:EV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.61 with a daily change of up 0.35%. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares broke to $158.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.

(NYSE:KIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) shares set a new yearly high of $48.89 this morning. The stock was up 10.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.39 for a change of up 0.39%. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares broke to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.

(NYSE:VOYA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.48. Shares traded up 0.36%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were down 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.39 for a change of down 0.46%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.74 with a daily change of up 0.26%. TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:WES) shares were down 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.82 for a change of down 2.02%. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.17 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.

(NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $109.49. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.80 for a change of up 5.3%.

(NYSE:SNV) shares broke to $45.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:BOKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $163.91 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:WH) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.20 on Thursday, moving down 1.26%. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:NYCB) shares broke to $13.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.20. The stock traded up 9.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit a yearly high of $25.40. The stock traded up 6.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OZK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.87 on Thursday, moving down 0.04%.

(NYSE:EXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.92 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.59. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

(NYSE:WBS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.30. Shares traded up 0.64%. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to $33.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:VLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.98 with a daily change of down 0.23%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.95 for a change of up 1.9%.

(NASDAQ:EXPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%. Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.56 on Thursday, moving down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $113.69. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares broke to $27.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:UBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.38. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session. Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.34 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.44. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares were down 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.47.

(NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.10. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 2.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.62.

(NYSE:GKOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares set a new yearly high of $23.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%. ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.00.

(NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.81. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.

(NYSE:TGNA) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.27. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $60.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.56. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.88. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.

(NYSE:BOH) shares hit $94.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit $40.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.08. Shares traded up 10.93%. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.47. The stock traded up 12.69% on the session.

(NYSE:HI) shares set a new yearly high of $48.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session. Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:RCII) shares set a new yearly high of $58.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares were up 5.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.09.

(NASDAQ:SAFM) shares were up 3.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.58. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.91 with a daily change of down 0.11%. Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares hit a yearly high of $49.63. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.

(NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.81. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Thursday, moving up 2.11%.

(NYSE:EAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session. CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.76 Thursday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.23. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34.

(NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 28.95%. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:JOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.51 Thursday. The stock was up 8.7% for the day. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.67. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NYSE:TRQ) shares broke to $16.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.98%. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.87 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit $41.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.28%. Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.46 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.

(NYSE:CMC) shares were down 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.07 for a change of down 0.89%. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.94. Shares traded up 1.46%.

(NYSE:SUM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.30. Shares traded down 1.62%. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $75.00. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were up 10.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.89. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24.

(NASDAQ:CVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.56 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:UCBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%. ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares broke to $45.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.

(NYSE:WWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%. Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to $89.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.94.

(NASDAQ:IBOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.24%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit $34.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

(NYSE:ATI) shares broke to $22.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.

(NYSE:SITC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.97 with a daily change of up 1.68%. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares broke to $51.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.51%.

(NASDAQ:FULT) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.42 on Thursday, moving down 0.09%. Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.50 with a daily change of down 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:WSFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.08. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares set a new yearly high of $105.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.87 on Thursday, moving up 1.77%. Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:WHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.80 Thursday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day. Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $39.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.51%.

(NASDAQ:FRME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.11%. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE:WBT) shares were up 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.93. Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.16.

(NASDAQ:FMBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit $41.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.

(NYSE:DEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.10 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%. Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.47.

(NASDAQ:CRTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.82. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 1.39%.

(NYSE:UFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.33. Shares traded up 4.03%. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.79 on Thursday, moving up 1.59%.

(NYSE:ABR) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.19. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.12.

(NASDAQ:CSWI) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.40. Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares set a new yearly high of $109.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.0%. Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:BANR) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.14. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.64. Shares traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE:HTGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.16. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares broke to $18.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:NTB) shares were up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.73. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:PAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $59.75 with a daily change of up 132.07%. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.58. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

(NYSE:GES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.25%. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:CLB) shares hit $38.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.00. Shares traded up 0.41%.

(NYSE:KRG) shares hit $19.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%. Archrock (NYSE:AROC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.32. E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99.

(NYSE:CODI) shares broke to $23.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.

(NYSE:SWM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.30. Shares traded up 1.13%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.38. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LORL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.92. Shares traded up 0.93%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.64. Shares traded up 2.15%.

(NASDAQ:PTEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%. PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.00. Shares traded down 1.75%.

(NASDAQ:CENX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.32%. Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.53 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:WLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.59 with a daily change of up 1.71%. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares hit a yearly high of $53.71. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:ELF) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.46. Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.66. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:FCF) shares broke to $14.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.6%.

(NASDAQ:TCBK) shares hit a yearly high of $44.98. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. RPC (NYSE:RES) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

(NYSE:QUOT) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.94. Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25.

(NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.79%. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Thursday, moving up 3.75%.

(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares set a new yearly high of $48.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.50 Thursday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

(NYSE:DNOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.38. Shares traded up 0.91%. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.77 for a change of up 1.1%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.01. The stock was up 4.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a yearly high of $42.05. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:NESR) shares were up 4.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.54. Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.24. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MCRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.00 with a daily change of up 2.08%. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.30.

(NASDAQ:PFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 2.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 for a change of up 2.44%.

(NASDAQ:SRCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.58. Shares traded up 0.48%. ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares hit $11.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:HIBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.28. Shares traded up 1.58%. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.48 for a change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.51. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.69 with a daily change of up 4.92%.

(NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares were up 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.40 for a change of up 2.42%. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.8%.

(NASDAQ:FFWM) shares broke to $24.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $38.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.05%.

(NYSE:AGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.25%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.12 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:PLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $72.16 with a daily change of up 11.51%. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit $17.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.

(NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.61. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.10. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.98%. QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.75. Shares traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.99%. BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares hit $9.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:LBAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%. Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.15 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:TSC) shares were down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.72. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.31 Thursday. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.

(NYSE:NBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%. Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares hit a yearly high of $26.63. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CDXC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.97. The stock traded up 24.89% on the session. Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.61. Shares traded up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:FBMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.81.

(NASDAQ:FFIC) shares were down 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.12 for a change of down 0.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.14%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.15. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session. Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $17.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%. Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were down 9.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.63 for a change of down 9.63%.

(NASDAQ:NSSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.56 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.98. Shares traded up 8.3%.

(NYSE:ESTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.65. The stock was up 3.72% for the day. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $38.71. Shares traded up 1.95%.

(NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.70. Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.86. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.09 Thursday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares were down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.14.

(NASDAQ:HAFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.56%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.39 for a change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:CNBKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares set a new yearly high of $55.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:OPY) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.11. Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) shares were up 12.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65.

(NASDAQ:CCAP) shares hit a yearly high of $17.71. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.03 with a daily change of down 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:BWB) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.49. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.88 Thursday. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.

(NYSE:CEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.37. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares broke to $11.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85.

(NYSE:AONE) shares were up 6.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.10. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 26.62%.

(NASDAQ:STXB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares broke to $44.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.58%. NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 5.1%.

(NYSE:CEM) shares set a new yearly high of $22.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.82 Thursday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.69 Thursday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day. Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.00. The stock was up 12.72% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.30. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.53. The stock traded up 6.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FSBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.25%. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares hit $8.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%.

(NYSE:EMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%. BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:ZEUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.05. The stock was up 9.38% for the day. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.48 with a daily change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:IDE) shares were up 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares broke to $5.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 34.38%.

(NYSE:AAIC) shares broke to $4.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.

(NYSE:FET) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%. Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.60. Shares traded up 3.1%.

(NASDAQ:ASRV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.34 on Thursday, moving up 24.09%. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.22. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DAIO) shares were up 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.74. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were up 7.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.99. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.64 for a change of up 2.76%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!