Range
182.33 - 189.94
Vol / Avg.
374K/312.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
146.43 - 230.97
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
187
P/E
7.03
EPS
7.62
Shares
23.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates over 150 stores with associated parts and service departments and 35 collision centers. About 80% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 15 states (mostly Texas, the West, and the Southeast) and entered Colorado in 2019. Asbury store brands include David McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Plaza in Missouri, Nalley and Crown in the Southeastern U.S., and the Larry H. Miller brand in the Western U.S. Asbury generated $7.1 billion of revenue in 2020 and is based in the Atlanta area.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.0507.460 1.4100
REV2.480B2.655B175.000M

Asbury Automotive Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asbury Automotive Group's (ABG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Asbury Automotive Group’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO), Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).

Q

What is the target price for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting ABG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.60% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)?

A

The stock price for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) is $184.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2008.

Q

When is Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reporting earnings?

A

Asbury Automotive Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asbury Automotive Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) operate in?

A

Asbury Automotive Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.