Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates over 150 stores with associated parts and service departments and 35 collision centers. About 80% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 15 states (mostly Texas, the West, and the Southeast) and entered Colorado in 2019. Asbury store brands include David McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Plaza in Missouri, Nalley and Crown in the Southeastern U.S., and the Larry H. Miller brand in the Western U.S. Asbury generated $7.1 billion of revenue in 2020 and is based in the Atlanta area.