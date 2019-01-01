QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.5 - 9.94
Vol / Avg.
96.5K/53K
Div / Yield
0.7/7.44%
52 Wk
4.47 - 10
Mkt Cap
119M
Payout Ratio
100
Open
9.51
P/E
20.16
EPS
0.17
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 5:23AM
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PermRock Royalty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PermRock Royalty Trust's (PRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PermRock Royalty Trust.

Q

What is the target price for PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) was reported by Wells Fargo on July 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting PRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)?

A

The stock price for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) is $9.7801 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) reporting earnings?

A

PermRock Royalty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PermRock Royalty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) operate in?

A

PermRock Royalty Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.