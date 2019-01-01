QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.52 - 43.6
Vol / Avg.
314.7K/473.1K
Div / Yield
0.78/1.80%
52 Wk
38.44 - 55.48
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
40.86
Open
43.35
P/E
23.35
EPS
0.51
Shares
67.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 12:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 4:16PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ABM Industries is a provider of integrated facility solutions. It offers its solutions through five segments: business and industry, aviation, technology and manufacturing, education, and technical solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the business and industry segment, which encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues, as well as vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company mainly operates in the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.850 0.0500
REV1.640B1.696B56.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ABM Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABM Indus (ABM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABM Indus's (ABM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ABM Indus (ABM) stock?

A

The latest price target for ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) was reported by Keybanc on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting ABM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ABM Indus (ABM)?

A

The stock price for ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) is $42.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABM Indus (ABM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) reporting earnings?

A

ABM Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is ABM Indus (ABM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABM Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does ABM Indus (ABM) operate in?

A

ABM Indus is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.