Range
48.72 - 49.71
Vol / Avg.
25.4K/29.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
41.54 - 62.37
Mkt Cap
417.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
49.23
P/E
7.43
EPS
2.16
Shares
8.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Seneca Foods Corp is a US-based company which acts as a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. Its product offerings include canned, frozen and bottled produce and snack chips. The company manages its business through three segments being a Primary segment and Secondary segment and The packaging and sale of snack products segment. Its Primary segment is involved in the packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables. The Secondary segment is engaged in the packaging and sale of food products. It generates maximum revenue from Canned vegetables followed by Green Giant; Prepared foods and Frozen.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.140
REV445.593M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seneca Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seneca Foods (SENEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seneca Foods's (SENEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seneca Foods (SENEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEA) was reported by B of A Securities on October 1, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SENEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seneca Foods (SENEA)?

A

The stock price for Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEA) is $49.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seneca Foods (SENEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seneca Foods.

Q

When is Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) reporting earnings?

A

Seneca Foods’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Seneca Foods (SENEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seneca Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Seneca Foods (SENEA) operate in?

A

Seneca Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.