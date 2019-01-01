CF Bankshares Inc is a holding company for CFBank which is engaged in the provision of a variety of financial services. It provides personalized business banking products and services including commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans, equipment leasing, SBA loans and treasury management depository services. The revenues are derived principally from the interest and fees on loans originated and noninterest income generated on the sale of loans. The bank's primary market areas are in Ohio, US.