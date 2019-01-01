QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.72%
52 Wk
17.45 - 23.99
Mkt Cap
140.9M
Payout Ratio
4.69
Open
-
P/E
8.03
EPS
0.69
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:09AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
CF Bankshares Inc is a holding company for CFBank which is engaged in the provision of a variety of financial services. It provides personalized business banking products and services including commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans, equipment leasing, SBA loans and treasury management depository services. The revenues are derived principally from the interest and fees on loans originated and noninterest income generated on the sale of loans. The bank's primary market areas are in Ohio, US.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7100.680 -0.0300
REV13.700M12.351M-1.349M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CF Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CF Bankshares (CFBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CF Bankshares's (CFBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CF Bankshares (CFBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CFBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -44.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CF Bankshares (CFBK)?

A

The stock price for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) is $21.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CF Bankshares (CFBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) reporting earnings?

A

CF Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CF Bankshares (CFBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CF Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does CF Bankshares (CFBK) operate in?

A

CF Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.