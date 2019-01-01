|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.370
|1.380
|0.0100
|REV
|278.290M
|280.517M
|2.227M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Prosperity Bancshares’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) was reported by Raymond James on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) is $71.23 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next Prosperity Bancshares (PB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Prosperity Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Prosperity Bancshares.
Prosperity Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.