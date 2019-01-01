QQQ
Range
69.08 - 71.41
Vol / Avg.
387.6K/363.6K
Div / Yield
2.08/2.85%
52 Wk
64.4 - 83.02
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
35.54
Open
70.81
P/E
13.03
EPS
1.38
Shares
92.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3701.380 0.0100
REV278.290M280.517M2.227M

Analyst Ratings

Prosperity Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prosperity Bancshares (PB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prosperity Bancshares's (PB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prosperity Bancshares (PB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) was reported by Raymond James on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prosperity Bancshares (PB)?

A

The stock price for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) is $71.23 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Prosperity Bancshares (PB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Prosperity Bancshares (PB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) reporting earnings?

A

Prosperity Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Prosperity Bancshares (PB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prosperity Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Prosperity Bancshares (PB) operate in?

A

Prosperity Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.