CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The company's Industrial Products business consists of specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications such as rail car and locomotive, plumbing, commercial construction, oil and gas, mining. Most of the company revenue is generated from Industrial Products from US markets.