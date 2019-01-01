QQQ
Range
114.81 - 115.54
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/44.7K
Div / Yield
0.6/0.52%
52 Wk
107.14 - 145.5
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
16.57
Open
114.81
P/E
32.48
EPS
0.53
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The company's Industrial Products business consists of specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications such as rail car and locomotive, plumbing, commercial construction, oil and gas, mining. Most of the company revenue is generated from Industrial Products from US markets.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.520 0.1200
REV135.900M136.286M386.000K

CSW Industrials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSW Industrials (CSWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSW Industrials's (CSWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CSW Industrials (CSWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) was reported by Barrington Research on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CSWI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CSW Industrials (CSWI)?

A

The stock price for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) is $115.46 last updated Today at 4:33:14 PM.

Q

Does CSW Industrials (CSWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) reporting earnings?

A

CSW Industrials’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is CSW Industrials (CSWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSW Industrials.

Q

What sector and industry does CSW Industrials (CSWI) operate in?

A

CSW Industrials is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.