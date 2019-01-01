QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection, and automated teller services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.610 0.1200
REV26.220M27.762M1.542M

BCB Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCB Bancorp (BCBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BCB Bancorp (BCBP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting BCBP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.98% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BCB Bancorp (BCBP)?

A

The stock price for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) is $18.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCB Bancorp (BCBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) reporting earnings?

A

BCB Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is BCB Bancorp (BCBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does BCB Bancorp (BCBP) operate in?

A

BCB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.