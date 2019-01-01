QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.41 - 5.62
Vol / Avg.
14.3K/37K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.92 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
415.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
76.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 9:05AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Priority Technology Holdings Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions to small and medium businesses enterprises in the United States. The company has three reportable segments namely Consumer Payments segment represents merchant card fee revenues, which are based on the electronic transaction processing of credit, debit, and electronic benefit transaction card processing authorized. It's Commercial Payments and Managed Services segment provides business-to-business automated payment processing services to buyers and suppliers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, and check payments and the Integrated Partners segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Priority Tech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Priority Tech Holdings (PRTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Priority Tech Holdings's (PRTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Priority Tech Holdings (PRTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) was reported by Roth Capital on October 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PRTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Priority Tech Holdings (PRTH)?

A

The stock price for Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) is $5.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Priority Tech Holdings (PRTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Priority Tech Holdings.

Q

When is Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) reporting earnings?

A

Priority Tech Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Priority Tech Holdings (PRTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Priority Tech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Priority Tech Holdings (PRTH) operate in?

A

Priority Tech Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.