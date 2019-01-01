QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank offers banking, lending, and investing services through approximately 57 banking centers and three trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.350 0.0500
REV105.830M114.780M8.950M

CVB Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVB Financial (CVBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVB Financial's (CVBF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CVB Financial (CVBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) was reported by Wedbush on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CVBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.03% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CVB Financial (CVBF)?

A

The stock price for CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) is $23.76 last updated Today at 5:13:14 PM.

Q

Does CVB Financial (CVBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.

Q

When is CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) reporting earnings?

A

CVB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is CVB Financial (CVBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does CVB Financial (CVBF) operate in?

A

CVB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.