|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|0.350
|0.0500
|REV
|105.830M
|114.780M
|8.950M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CVB Financial’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) was reported by Wedbush on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CVBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.03% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) is $23.76 last updated Today at 5:13:14 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.
CVB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CVB Financial.
CVB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.