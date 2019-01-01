QQQ
QQQ
Range
4.39 - 4.51
Vol / Avg.
24.2K/15.3K
Div / Yield
0.1/2.23%
52 Wk
3.55 - 5.34
Mkt Cap
76.5M
Payout Ratio
24.39
Open
4.44
P/E
10.93
EPS
0.11
Shares
17.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:07AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The firm owns and operates wholly-owned subsidiary entities. The company through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of retail banking services, lending, depository, and related financial services, wealth management activities and underwriting reinsurance of credit life and disability insurance. Its products and services portfolio includes checking accounts, cash deposits, personal loans, credit cards, cash management etc. The company has Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Community Banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.110
REV14.630M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AmeriServ Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmeriServ Financial's (ASRV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AmeriServ Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for AmeriServ Financial (ASRV)?

A

The stock price for AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) is $4.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) reporting earnings?

A

AmeriServ Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmeriServ Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) operate in?

A

AmeriServ Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.