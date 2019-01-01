AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The firm owns and operates wholly-owned subsidiary entities. The company through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of retail banking services, lending, depository, and related financial services, wealth management activities and underwriting reinsurance of credit life and disability insurance. Its products and services portfolio includes checking accounts, cash deposits, personal loans, credit cards, cash management etc. The company has Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Community Banking segment.