|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|REV
|14.630M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AmeriServ Financial’s space includes: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC), Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).
There is no analysis for AmeriServ Financial
The stock price for AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) is $4.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
AmeriServ Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AmeriServ Financial.
AmeriServ Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.