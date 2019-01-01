QQQ
Range
65.7 - 67.28
Vol / Avg.
296.7K/2.2M
Div / Yield
0.8/1.23%
52 Wk
58.97 - 74.97
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
4.21
Open
65.87
P/E
3.94
EPS
3.66
Shares
106M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefit products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: retirement, investment management, and employee benefits. The retirement segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5201.900 0.3800
REV1.550B1.675B125.000M

Analyst Ratings

Voya Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voya Financial (VOYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voya Financial's (VOYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Voya Financial (VOYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) was reported by Jefferies on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting VOYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.49% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Voya Financial (VOYA)?

A

The stock price for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) is $67.27 last updated Today at 3:47:43 PM.

Q

Does Voya Financial (VOYA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) reporting earnings?

A

Voya Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Voya Financial (VOYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voya Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Voya Financial (VOYA) operate in?

A

Voya Financial is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.