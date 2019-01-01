Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefit products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: retirement, investment management, and employee benefits. The retirement segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.