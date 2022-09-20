ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 12:04 PM | 46 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

On Tuesday, 507 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Pfizer PFE was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Mobilicom MOB was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI was the biggest loser, trading down 75.06% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Verizon Communications VZ shares moved down 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.47, drifting down 1.64%.
  • AT&T T stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.52. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Infosys INFY shares were down 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.05.
  • Micron Technology MU stock hit a yearly low of $50.97. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS shares fell to $80.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
  • National Grid NGG shares set a new yearly low of $58.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Vodafone Group VOD stock drifted down 2.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.18.
  • Dow DOW shares set a new yearly low of $45.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
  • Welltower OP WELL shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.41.
  • TELUS TU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.26. Shares traded down 1.95%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares moved down 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.53, drifting down 1.05%.
  • HP HPQ stock drifted down 2.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.09.
  • Orange ORAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.03%.
  • Tyson Foods TSN shares hit a yearly low of $71.39. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • eBay EBAY stock drifted down 1.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.46.
  • Weyerhaeuser WY stock set a new 52-week low of $29.77 on Tuesday, moving down 5.98%.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new 52-week low of $6.51. The stock traded down 1.88%.
  • Telefonica TEF stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
  • Fortis FTS shares hit a yearly low of $42.22. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Church & Dwight Co CHD shares made a new 52-week low of $75.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $249.33. Shares traded down 2.45%.
  • PerkinElmer PKI stock hit a yearly low of $126.41. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.
  • Match Group MTCH shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.79.
  • VF VFC shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.82 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.94%.
  • Avantor AVTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.66%.
  • NortonLifeLock NLOK shares hit a yearly low of $20.85. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $89.09. Shares traded down 0.94%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $88.51. The stock traded down 0.75%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $51.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT stock drifted down 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $123.92.
  • CarMax KMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $83.07 and moving down 3.11%.
  • International Paper IP stock hit $34.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.92%.
  • TransUnion TRU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $64.43 and moving down 1.68%.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares hit a yearly low of $59.33. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
  • Western Digital WDC shares made a new 52-week low of $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • Viatris VTRS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
  • Celanese CE shares fell to $99.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%.
  • Eastman Chemical EMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $77.00. Shares traded down 2.61%.
  • Henry Schein HSIC stock hit a yearly low of $69.27. The stock was down 3.15% for the day.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK stock hit a yearly low of $18.82. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
  • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares moved down 1.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $232.38, drifting down 1.09%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN shares were down 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.43.
  • Algonquin Power AQN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.85. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • WestRock WRK shares were down 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.01.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.
  • Whirlpool WHR stock hit a yearly low of $143.45. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Bruker BRKR shares fell to $51.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.23. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
  • Clarivate CLVT shares hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Pentair PNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.16 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.02%.
  • Newell Brands NWL stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.75. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Lithia Motors LAD shares fell to $229.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%.
  • Mohawk Industries MHK shares made a new 52-week low of $97.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.54 and moving down 1.87%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares moved down 1.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.85, drifting down 1.79%.
  • Envista Holdings NVST stock hit a yearly low of $33.48. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.
  • QuidelOrtho QDEL shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.93, drifting down 0.81%.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $61.28. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.63. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Huntsman HUN shares fell to $24.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE stock drifted down 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $73.25.
  • Rayonier RYN shares hit a yearly low of $31.74. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
  • Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares moved down 3.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.61, drifting down 3.53%.
  • Endava DAVA stock hit $78.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Synaptics SYNA stock hit $104.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.47%.
  • National Storage NSA stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.85. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • OneMain Holdings OMF shares were down 4.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.21.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $18.09. Shares traded down 3.23%.
  • Cousins Props CUZ shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.16.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares hit a yearly low of $11.89. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares made a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares made a new 52-week low of $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares hit a yearly low of $28.33. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH shares were down 4.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.13.
  • Evotec EVO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.47. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Atkore ATKR stock hit a yearly low of $75.98. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK shares set a new yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Vontier VNT stock hit a yearly low of $18.86. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.52%.
  • LivaNova LIVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $52.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.21%.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares set a new yearly low of $7.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW shares set a new yearly low of $8.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock hit $11.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.
  • LXP Industrial Trust LXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.6%.
  • Papa John's International PZZA shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.31%.
  • Dorman Products DORM stock drifted down 2.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.99.
  • Matson MATX stock drifted down 1.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $66.22.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG shares made a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.
  • Blackbaud BLKB shares set a new yearly low of $44.78 this morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.61%.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock drifted down 15.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.98.
  • Verint Systems VRNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.53 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.38%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded down 5.8%.
  • Methanex MEOH shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.
  • Perficient PRFT shares moved down 2.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.80, drifting down 2.62%.
  • Certara CERT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.05%.
  • Evertec EVTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.47 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.19%.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW stock set a new 52-week low of $9.77 on Tuesday, moving down 3.51%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares set a new yearly low of $11.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
  • St. Joe JOE shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.04.
  • Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.31. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
  • Tronox Holdings TROX stock hit $12.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.53%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.16.
  • CarGurus CARG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.22 and moving down 2.81%.
  • SiTime SITM shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.85, drifting down 2.1%.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN shares set a new yearly low of $22.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.8% on the session.
  • CureVac CVAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 0.06%.
  • Angi ANGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.53. The stock traded down 3.46%.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 0.25%.
  • Hillman Solutions HLMN shares fell to $7.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.52%.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT stock hit $21.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.08%.
  • Kronos Worldwide KRO shares moved down 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41, drifting down 2.61%.
  • B&G Foods BGS shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.93.
  • Medifast MED shares made a new 52-week low of $114.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares fell to $40.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL stock set a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Tuesday, moving down 0.61%.
  • Knowles KN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.83. The stock traded down 1.52%.
  • GrafTech International EAF shares fell to $4.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%.
  • Compass COMP stock drifted down 5.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Archrock AROC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • BlackRock Corporate High HYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.72. Shares traded down 0.28%.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS shares moved down 0.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.62, drifting down 0.82%.
  • Beyond Meat BYND shares fell to $16.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.4%.
  • Patrick Industries PATK shares made a new 52-week low of $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN stock hit $17.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.
  • Proto Labs PRLB shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.08%.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.85 and moving down 2.14%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.23. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • SkyWest SKYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.
  • Oceaneering International OII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving down 6.53%.
  • Innoviva INVA shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.02.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MQY shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.55.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares were down 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.43.
  • Dole DOLE stock drifted down 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL shares hit a yearly low of $8.73. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Redfin RDFN shares hit a yearly low of $6.96. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • Valneva VALN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.
  • Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares set a new yearly low of $143.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • RPT Realty RPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • LivePerson LPSN shares hit a yearly low of $10.02. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares made a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • SecureWorks SCWX shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.69%.
  • Gladstone Commercial GOOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.
  • Gladstone Land LAND shares made a new 52-week low of $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • ContextLogic WISH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.91. Shares traded up 6.75%.
  • Materialise MTLS stock hit $10.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.19%.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.48. Shares traded down 0.42%.
  • CEVA CEVA shares set a new 52-week low of $27.11. The stock traded down 1.29%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PML stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.03. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.
  • Rover Group ROVR shares made a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares fell to $11.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.
  • Holley HLLY shares fell to $5.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.
  • SomaLogic SLGC shares fell to $3.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
  • Lilium LILM shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.69%.
  • Western Asset WIW stock drifted down 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.81.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares made a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK stock hit $24.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.90.
  • Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares set a new yearly low of $53.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust VGM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ shares fell to $9.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.21%.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.31.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares hit a yearly low of $10.33. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a yearly low of $9.52. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares fell to $1.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.98%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.11 and moving down 1.94%.
  • SmartRent SMRT stock drifted down 2.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares moved down 3.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.76, drifting down 3.31%.
  • Athersys ATHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Clarus CLAR stock hit $13.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.74%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.26.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.57 and moving down 0.7%.
  • MainStay MacKay MMD shares made a new 52-week low of $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.14. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.42.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving up 0.09%.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.19 and moving down 3.3%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock drifted down 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.80.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.06. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • RMR Group RMR stock drifted down 2.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.21.
  • Surmodics SRDX shares moved down 3.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.02, drifting down 3.33%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares hit a yearly low of $11.61. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • ON24 ONTF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.44 and moving down 1.04%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit $6.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares set a new 52-week low of $4.51. The stock traded down 2.16%.
  • Invesco Advantage VKI stock set a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%.
  • Putnam Premier Income PPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.28.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.42. Shares traded down 0.34%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.28. Shares traded down 4.93%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.78%.
  • Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR stock drifted down 0.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.90. Shares traded down 1.77%.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.56. Shares traded down 0.88%.
  • Affimed AFMD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.07. The stock traded down 1.62%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN shares moved down 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.15, drifting down 1.57%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV stock hit $11.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares moved down 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.75, drifting down 0.74%.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • Container Store Group TCS shares made a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM stock hit $5.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares fell to $8.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock traded down 0.13%.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS shares set a new yearly low of $13.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Akili AKLI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving down 6.61%.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO shares set a new yearly low of $6.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 0.65%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock drifted down 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.28.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded down 1.51%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MQT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.85. Shares traded down 1.8%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares were down 2.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.41.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.1%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.36. Shares traded down 0.79%.
  • Local Bounti LOCL stock hit $2.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.34%.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA shares hit a yearly low of $9.61. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock traded down 2.61%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • AppHarvest APPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was up 3.27% on the session.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
  • Ouster OUST shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • Ames National ATLO shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.16.
  • Neuberger Berman NBH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.58 and moving down 0.28%.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • AEye LIDR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 5.34%.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Tuesday, moving up 6.37%.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares set a new yearly low of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global Corp GDO stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.63. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.52%.
  • Smart Share Glb EM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 3.85%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL NRO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded down 2.58%.
  • Alithya Group ALYA stock hit $1.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.
  • Monroe Cap MRCC shares fell to $7.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.48%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.68 on Tuesday, moving down 0.86%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.19.
  • Redwire RDW stock hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
  • Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 3.88%.
  • Dave DAVE stock hit $0.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.12%.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA stock hit a yearly low of $2.39. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.88.
  • XL Fleet XL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Aterian ATER stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Talkspace TALK shares were down 7.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.88.
  • Escalade ESCA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.48%.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock hit $1.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.55%.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday, moving down 9.42%.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock set a new 52-week low of $6.35 on Tuesday, moving down 1.55%.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • PepGen PEPG stock drifted down 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.16.
  • Wag Group PET stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday, moving down 4.57%.
  • Western Asset Premier WEA shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock hit a yearly low of $10.60. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • TROOPS TROO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
  • Camber Energy CEI shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 8.04% on the session.
  • Greenhill & Co GHL stock hit a yearly low of $6.60. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares moved up 2.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.54, drifting up 2.69%.
  • XBiotech XBIT shares fell to $3.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.2%.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares were down 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.78.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit a yearly low of $11.69. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
  • IronNet IRNT stock drifted down 4.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05.
  • Mynaric MYNA stock hit a yearly low of $4.96. The stock was down 14.92% for the day.
  • Korea Fund KF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.87 and moving down 1.31%.
  • Computer Task Group CTG shares moved down 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.89, drifting down 0.57%.
  • Western Asset SBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.62. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF shares made a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Nuveen Georgia Quality NKG shares hit a yearly low of $10.06. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.58%.
  • Mobilicom MOBBW stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday, moving down 10.91%.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Tuesday, moving down 2.73%.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock traded down 1.17%.
  • Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares fell to $15.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.05%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI stock drifted down 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.87.
  • Drive Shack DS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.46%.
  • Cinedigm CIDM stock hit $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.74%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.41%.
  • Compugen CGEN stock hit $0.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ shares hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • GSI Technology GSIT shares made a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.
  • Hennessy Advisors HNNA shares made a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
  • Atento ATTO stock hit a yearly low of $4.44. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock drifted down 2.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP shares moved down 3.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.78, drifting down 3.77%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 2.08%.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 3.67%.
  • Aptose Biosciences APTO stock drifted down 3.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.
  • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.37. Shares traded down 4.31%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares made a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Hempacco HPCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.33. Shares traded down 3.32%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares fell to $0.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.92%.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI shares hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.7%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.27 and moving down 4.48%.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded down 1.51%.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 6.2%.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved down 3.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting down 3.64%.
  • Sypris Solutions SYPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.
  • Iridex IRIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.75%.
  • Alset EHome International AEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 0.57%.
  • Sientra SIEN shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 7.88% on the session.
  • Check-Cap CHEK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.08%.
  • Elevate Credit ELVT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 10.83%.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
  • Vaccinex VCNX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock hit $1.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Almaden Minerals AAU shares were down 3.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • DallasNews DALN stock hit a yearly low of $4.89. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit $0.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.29%.
  • Wearable Devices WLDS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
  • Oncorus ONCR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • The9 NCTY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.47%.
  • iPower IPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares moved down 2.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 2.04%.
  • Tenon Medical TNON stock set a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Tuesday, moving down 4.08%.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock hit $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.64%.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday, moving down 5.34%.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.07. Shares traded down 5.6%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares were down 6.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.74.
  • Trio-Tech Intl TRT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock traded up 1.69%.
  • Akanda AKAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares fell to $2.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.27%.
  • Paramount Gold Nevada PZG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28. The stock traded down 5.74%.
  • Ontrak OTRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
  • NexImmune NEXI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday, moving down 6.65%.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was down 5.25% on the session.
  • TOP Ships TOPS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was up 2.18% on the session.
  • BiomX PHGE shares were down 10.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
  • Agrify AGFY shares hit a yearly low of $0.43. The stock was down 5.93% on the session.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.6%.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.8%.
  • OceanPal OP shares hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
  • Winc WBEV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday, moving down 13.33%.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
  • RiceBran Tech RIBT shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.75.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving down 2.44%.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock traded down 0.72%.
  • Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF shares were down 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Ra Medical Systems RMED shares fell to $0.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • Zovio ZVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.19 and moving down 1.68%.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit $0.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock drifted down 2.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA shares were down 8.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 36.46% on the session.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock was down 12.74% on the session.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.13. Shares traded down 14.52%.
  • Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday, moving down 16.82%.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock drifted down 75.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

