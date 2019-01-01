ñol

Jeffs Brands
(NASDAQ:JFBR)
$1.17
-0.11[-8.59%]
At close: Sep 16
$1.18
0.0100[0.85%]
After Hours: 5:52PM EDT
Day Range1.12 - 1.2652 Wk Range1.22 - 3.3Open / Close1.24 / 1.17Float / Outstanding3.9M / 8.1M
Vol / Avg.309K / 1.1MMkt Cap9.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.68
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float3.9MEPS-

Jeffs Brands Stock (NASDAQ:JFBR), Quotes and News Summary

Jeffs Brands Stock (NASDAQ: JFBR)

Day Range1.12 - 1.2652 Wk Range1.22 - 3.3Open / Close1.24 / 1.17Float / Outstanding3.9M / 8.1M
Vol / Avg.309K / 1.1MMkt Cap9.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.68
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float3.9MEPS-
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Jeffs Brands Ltd is an e-commerce consumer products goods, or CPG, company, operating primarily on the Amazon platform. Its customers are primarily individual online consumers who purchase products primarily on the Amazon U.S. and Amazon EU marketplaces.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-15
REV

Jeffs Brands Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Jeffs Brands (JFBR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ: JFBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Jeffs Brands's (JFBR) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Jeffs Brands (JFBR) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Jeffs Brands

Q
Current Stock Price for Jeffs Brands (JFBR)?
A

The stock price for Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ: JFBR) is $1.17 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Jeffs Brands (JFBR) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeffs Brands.

Q
When is Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) reporting earnings?
A

Jeffs Brands’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Q
Is Jeffs Brands (JFBR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Jeffs Brands.

Q
What sector and industry does Jeffs Brands (JFBR) operate in?
A

Jeffs Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.