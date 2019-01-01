QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/415K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.61 - 4.2
Mkt Cap
16.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.52
Shares
23.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Cemtrex Inc is a multi-industry technology company that is engaged in the development of markets such as Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security and surveillance systems. The company's operating segment includes Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Advanced Technologies segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200
REV10.672M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.520
REV14.708M

Cemtrex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cemtrex (CETX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cemtrex's (CETX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cemtrex (CETX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on October 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting CETX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 399.71% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cemtrex (CETX)?

A

The stock price for Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) is $0.7004 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cemtrex (CETX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cemtrex.

Q

When is Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) reporting earnings?

A

Cemtrex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 22, 2022.

Q

Is Cemtrex (CETX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cemtrex.

Q

What sector and industry does Cemtrex (CETX) operate in?

A

Cemtrex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.