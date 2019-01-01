QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.92 - 11.94
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/46.1K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.94%
52 Wk
11.71 - 14.78
Mkt Cap
278.2M
Payout Ratio
30.5
Open
11.93
P/E
9.15
EPS
0
Shares
23.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the group is to provide current income while its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset Inflation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Inflation (WIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Inflation's (WIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Inflation.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Inflation (WIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Inflation

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Inflation (WIA)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) is $11.93 last updated Today at 4:46:31 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Inflation (WIA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Inflation (WIA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Inflation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Inflation (WIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Inflation.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Inflation (WIA) operate in?

A

Western Asset Inflation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.