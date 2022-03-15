Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's session, 454 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 40.8% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 40.8% to reach a new 52-week low. Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares hit a yearly low of $97.67. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $97.67. The stock was up 1.14% on the session. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares were down 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.28.

shares were down 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.28. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock hit $164.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.7%.

stock hit $164.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.7%. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $85.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $85.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.52%. China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) shares set a new yearly low of $40.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock drifted up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $302.93.

stock drifted up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $302.93. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock hit $278.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.

stock hit $278.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stock drifted up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $117.58.

stock drifted up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $117.58. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares set a new yearly low of $150.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $150.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.21. The stock traded up 2.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.21. The stock traded up 2.59%. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.88. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.88. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock hit $5.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.02%.

stock hit $5.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.02%. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.26. Shares traded up 2.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.26. Shares traded up 2.49%. NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.01. Shares traded up 4.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.01. Shares traded up 4.93%. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $143.30.

shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $143.30. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock hit a yearly low of $123.36. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $123.36. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $36.04. Shares traded up 2.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $36.04. Shares traded up 2.56%. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares hit a yearly low of $19.74. The stock was up 4.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.74. The stock was up 4.53% on the session. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares set a new yearly low of $133.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $133.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.92 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.92 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares set a new yearly low of $97.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $97.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving up 1.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving up 1.09%. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.04%. Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.45%. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.66. The stock traded up 2.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.66. The stock traded up 2.07%. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock hit a yearly low of $40.82. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $40.82. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $57.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $57.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.06. Shares traded up 0.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.06. Shares traded up 0.04%. IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $93.60.

shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $93.60. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares hit a yearly low of $28.03. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.03. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock hit $66.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.6%.

stock hit $66.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.6%. DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock was up 11.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock was up 11.76% for the day. Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) shares hit a yearly low of $74.59. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $74.59. The stock was up 2.19% on the session. On Holding (NYSE:ONON) shares fell to $19.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.7%.

shares fell to $19.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.7%. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.6%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares hit a yearly low of $55.03. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.03. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock drifted down 17.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.79.

stock drifted down 17.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.79. Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock hit $42.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.

stock hit $42.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 5.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 5.83% on the session. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.22%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 2.3% on the session. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday, moving up 1.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday, moving up 1.23%. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.73. The stock was up 4.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.73. The stock was up 4.8% for the day. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares hit a yearly low of $11.45. The stock was up 6.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.45. The stock was up 6.61% on the session. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was up 3.38% on the session. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.75 and moving up 3.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.75 and moving up 3.23%. Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares moved up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.65, drifting up 2.34%.

shares moved up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.65, drifting up 2.34%. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock hit $52.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.03%.

stock hit $52.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.03%. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.75. The stock traded up 0.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.75. The stock traded up 0.7%. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $110.54.

shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $110.54. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares fell to $21.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.49%.

shares fell to $21.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.49%. IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock hit $5.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.98%.

stock hit $5.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.98%. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.06. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.06. The stock was up 1.54% on the session. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock was up 3.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock was up 3.08% on the session. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock hit a yearly low of $55.36. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $55.36. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $64.81 on Tuesday, moving up 2.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $64.81 on Tuesday, moving up 2.7%. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock hit $18.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.45%.

stock hit $18.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.45%. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a yearly low of $35.74. The stock was up 7.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.74. The stock was up 7.01% on the session. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Tuesday, moving up 1.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Tuesday, moving up 1.54%. BlackRock Innovation (NYSE:BIGZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.59%. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.11%. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a yearly low of $5.62. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.62. The stock was up 2.28% on the session. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%. MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 1.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 1.45%. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) shares fell to $26.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%.

shares fell to $26.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.35 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.35 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $24.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock drifted up 3.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26.

stock drifted up 3.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 2.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 2.97% on the session. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares fell to $2.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.38%.

shares fell to $2.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.38%. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares hit a yearly low of $16.59. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.59. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock was up 4.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock was up 4.12% on the session. Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.05 and moving down 3.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.05 and moving down 3.1%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares fell to $13.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.48%.

shares fell to $13.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.48%. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 22.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 22.05%. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%. BlackRock Capital (NYSE:BCAT) shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.33.

shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.33. Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.01.

shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.01. Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.86. Shares traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.86. Shares traded down 1.66%. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock hit a yearly low of $34.33. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.33. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock traded down 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock traded down 0.41%. VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.05.

shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.05. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock hit $6.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.59%.

stock hit $6.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.59%. Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock traded up 1.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock traded up 1.52%. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.36 and moving up 2.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.36 and moving up 2.78%. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.93. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.93. The stock was down 4.08% on the session. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Tuesday, moving up 0.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Tuesday, moving up 0.93%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares moved down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting down 0.41%.

shares moved down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting down 0.41%. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.75. Shares traded up 5.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.75. Shares traded up 5.23%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares fell to $27.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%.

shares fell to $27.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.80.

shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.80. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.74 and moving up 4.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.74 and moving up 4.44%. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock hit $10.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.78%.

stock hit $10.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.78%. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares fell to $9.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.1%.

shares fell to $9.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.1%. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.89.

shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.89. TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was up 7.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was up 7.43% on the session. Repay Hldgs (NASDAQ:RPAY) stock hit $12.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.15%.

stock hit $12.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.15%. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.76.

shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.76. Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares fell to $12.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.

shares fell to $12.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a yearly low of $20.39. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.39. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved up 4.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.69, drifting up 4.45%.

shares moved up 4.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.69, drifting up 4.45%. Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were up 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.

shares were up 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock drifted down 4.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66.

stock drifted down 4.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares hit a yearly low of $16.41. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.41. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock drifted down 10.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.00.

stock drifted down 10.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.00. Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares fell to $8.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.

shares fell to $8.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock drifted up 4.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.01.

stock drifted up 4.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.01. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.35. The stock traded down 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $42.35. The stock traded down 0.51%. MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Tuesday, moving up 3.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Tuesday, moving up 3.43%. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.56 and moving up 6.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.56 and moving up 6.42%. Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55.

shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares fell to $2.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.67%.

shares fell to $2.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.67%. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 4.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 4.42% on the session. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.25%. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was up 11.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was up 11.24% for the day. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares moved up 0.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.70, drifting up 0.82%.

shares moved up 0.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.70, drifting up 0.82%. Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.65. The stock traded up 1.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.65. The stock traded up 1.91%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares moved up 0.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70, drifting up 0.34%.

shares moved up 0.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70, drifting up 0.34%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares moved up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.05, drifting up 0.62%.

shares moved up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.05, drifting up 0.62%. Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.96. Shares traded up 6.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.96. Shares traded up 6.78%. Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell to $6.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.09%.

shares fell to $6.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.09%. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock traded up 0.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock traded up 0.76%. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 9.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 9.01% on the session. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.47%. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.68. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.68. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares moved down 7.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 7.68%.

shares moved down 7.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 7.68%. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock drifted up 4.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42.

stock drifted up 4.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.08. The stock traded up 6.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.08. The stock traded up 6.17%. Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE:FTHY) shares moved up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting up 0.43%.

shares moved up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting up 0.43%. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.02. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.02. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell to $7.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.39%.

shares fell to $7.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.39%. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.06%. Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares moved up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $86.41, drifting up 1.51%.

shares moved up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $86.41, drifting up 1.51%. Blackstone Strategic (NYSE:BGB) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was up 3.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was up 3.42% on the session. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares moved up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting up 3.72%.

shares moved up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting up 3.72%. Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Tuesday, moving down 0.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Tuesday, moving down 0.03%. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares fell to $3.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.24%.

shares fell to $3.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.24%. Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.78 and moving down 0.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.78 and moving down 0.2%. Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Tuesday, moving down 7.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Tuesday, moving down 7.81%. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day. Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares fell to $10.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.

shares fell to $10.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%. Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares set a new yearly low of $8.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) stock hit $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%.

stock hit $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.58 and moving up 3.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.58 and moving up 3.02%. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.15%. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock hit a yearly low of $7.71. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.71. The stock was up 3.28% for the day. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67.

stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Tuesday, moving up 6.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Tuesday, moving up 6.79%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares moved down 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.19, drifting down 0.14%.

shares moved down 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.19, drifting down 0.14%. IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares hit a yearly low of $13.57. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.57. The stock was down 6.36% on the session. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day. Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.06.

shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.06. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 4.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 4.34%. Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.87. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.87. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded up 2.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded up 2.22%. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.56 and moving down 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.56 and moving down 0.3%. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session. DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares fell to $10.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%.

shares fell to $10.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%. Spartan Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.66. Shares traded down 12.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.66. Shares traded down 12.18%. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 2.62% on the session. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 2.88% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares fell to $11.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%.

shares fell to $11.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock drifted up 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26.

stock drifted up 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares moved down 11.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.78, drifting down 11.48%.

shares moved down 11.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.78, drifting down 11.48%. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) shares fell to $14.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.

shares fell to $14.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was up 9.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was up 9.56% for the day. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.45. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.45. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.86.

shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.86. Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.32%. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares hit a yearly low of $14.10. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.10. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock hit a yearly low of $6.76. The stock was down 7.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.76. The stock was down 7.74% for the day. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares were up 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.

shares were up 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23. Unifi (NYSE:UFI) stock hit $17.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%.

stock hit $17.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%. ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.59. Shares traded up 2.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.59. Shares traded up 2.5%. MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares fell to $6.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%.

shares fell to $6.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01, drifting 0.0% (flat). Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) shares moved up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.33, drifting up 0.52%.

shares moved up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.33, drifting up 0.52%. Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.05. The stock traded down 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.05. The stock traded down 0.1%. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.48% for the day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.03. Shares traded down 1.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.03. Shares traded down 1.47%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day. PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded up 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded up 1.23%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.43 and moving up 0.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.43 and moving up 0.51%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded down 1.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded down 1.3%. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock hit $6.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%.

stock hit $6.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares fell to $6.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%.

shares fell to $6.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 0.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 0.5%. Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.59% for the day. Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59. CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) shares hit a yearly low of $29.82. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.82. The stock was up 0.98% on the session. Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53. The stock was up 2.22% on the session. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving up 1.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving up 1.32%. Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.90. The stock traded down 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.90. The stock traded down 0.26%. Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock hit $1.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 40.8%.

stock hit $1.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 40.8%. Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.54. Shares traded up 0.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.54. Shares traded up 0.44%. PIMCO Strategic Income (NYSE:RCS) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.42.

shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.42. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock was down 5.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock was down 5.44% on the session. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.96 and moving up 0.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.96 and moving up 0.2%. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares set a new yearly low of $7.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was up 7.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was up 7.26% on the session. Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock hit $1.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.98%.

stock hit $1.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.98%. Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.25. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.25. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares fell to $5.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.17%.

shares fell to $5.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.17%. Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.35 and moving down 1.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.35 and moving down 1.68%. Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.15. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.15. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Tuesday, moving up 6.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Tuesday, moving up 6.17%. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%. Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.35. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.35. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.76%. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.87 and moving up 0.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.87 and moving up 0.28%. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved up 1.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.44%.

shares moved up 1.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.44%. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock hit $5.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.

stock hit $5.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was up 2.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was up 2.15% on the session. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares were down 9.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12.

shares were down 9.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock drifted down 3.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40.

stock drifted down 3.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.

shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.99. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.99. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was up 4.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was up 4.86% on the session. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.91%. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 14.91%.

stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 14.91%. BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) stock drifted down 1.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67.

stock drifted down 1.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67. Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving up 4.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving up 4.7%. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares moved up 4.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36, drifting up 4.9%.

shares moved up 4.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36, drifting up 4.9%. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock traded down 2.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock traded down 2.65%. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded up 2.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded up 2.76%. Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) shares fell to $12.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%.

shares fell to $12.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares moved up 6.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting up 6.51%.

shares moved up 6.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting up 6.51%. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.70. Shares traded up 0.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.70. Shares traded up 0.13%. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares fell to $1.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%.

shares fell to $1.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.76%. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%. Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.33%. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting 0.0% (flat). Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock hit $13.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.

stock hit $13.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%. Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was up 3.29% on the session. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) stock drifted up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.11.

stock drifted up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.11. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 1.61% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.22%. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares hit a yearly low of $5.67. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.67. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day. MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 0.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 0.41%. Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.75. The stock was up 1.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.75. The stock was up 1.92% on the session. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares fell to $6.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.

shares fell to $6.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 13.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 13.13% on the session. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.67. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.40 and moving up 2.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.40 and moving up 2.1%. Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) stock drifted down 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.20.

stock drifted down 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.20. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares moved up 2.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting up 2.16%.

shares moved up 2.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting up 2.16%. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was up 6.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was up 6.99% for the day. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded up 2.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded up 2.59%. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day. Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock traded down 2.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock traded down 2.35%. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.42% on the session. Tanzanian Gold (AMEX:TRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.7%. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) shares moved down 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.61, drifting down 0.73%.

shares moved down 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.61, drifting down 0.73%. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) stock drifted up 7.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55.

stock drifted up 7.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55. Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) shares fell to $1.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.

shares fell to $1.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares moved up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting up 1.01%.

shares moved up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting up 1.01%. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock hit $1.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%.

stock hit $1.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.14. Shares traded up 3.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.14. Shares traded up 3.45%. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.24%. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was up 4.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was up 4.74% on the session. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.60. The stock traded up 0.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.60. The stock traded up 0.29%. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares fell to $7.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.53%.

shares fell to $7.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.53%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%.

stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%. Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%. Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares were up 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.40.

shares were up 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.40. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 1.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 1.16%. 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) shares moved down 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 0.4%.

shares moved down 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 0.4%. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.29 and moving down 2.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.29 and moving down 2.61%. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.61. The stock traded down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.61. The stock traded down 0.65%. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) shares moved up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30, drifting up 0.62%.

shares moved up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30, drifting up 0.62%. Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares fell to $8.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.7%.

shares fell to $8.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.7%. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares moved down 4.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.35%.

shares moved down 4.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.35%. Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.92%. Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%. Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock traded up 1.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock traded up 1.31%. Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.97%. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.51%. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock traded up 0.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock traded up 0.54%. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Tuesday, moving down 1.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Tuesday, moving down 1.29%. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was up 5.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was up 5.47% on the session. Isoray (AMEX:ISR) stock drifted up 1.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31.

stock drifted up 1.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) shares were down 8.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.04.

shares were down 8.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.04. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock drifted down 1.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69.

stock drifted down 1.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 7.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 7.0%. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 1.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 1.02%. First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was up 7.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was up 7.76% on the session. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock drifted down 7.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01.

stock drifted down 7.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares moved up 1.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting up 1.56%.

shares moved up 1.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting up 1.56%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell to $0.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%.

shares fell to $0.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.78%. Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock drifted down 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.

stock drifted down 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.92. Shares traded down 4.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.92. Shares traded down 4.63%. Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares were up 7.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.

shares were up 7.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.31%. Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.98%. Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock drifted down 1.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37.

stock drifted down 1.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37. Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.16%. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.97. Shares traded down 0.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.97. Shares traded down 0.99%. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.11% for the day. Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.

shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34. Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 8.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 8.41%. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell to $1.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%.

shares fell to $1.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%. Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded up 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded up 0.89%. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved down 5.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 5.79%.

shares moved down 5.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 5.79%. SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%. Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares were up 9.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21.

shares were up 9.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21. Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 6.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 6.3%. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 14.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 14.89%. Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares fell to $6.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 13.08%.

shares fell to $6.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 13.08%. OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 2.58% for the day. Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.80. Shares traded up 17.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.80. Shares traded up 17.45%. LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares fell to $1.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.

shares fell to $1.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.44%. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.07%. Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 4.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 4.69%. Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock traded down 8.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock traded down 8.13%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day. Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday, moving down 2.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday, moving down 2.4%. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.51.

shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.51. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares fell to $2.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.

shares fell to $2.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was down 11.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was down 11.12% on the session. Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.79. Shares traded down 3.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.79. Shares traded down 3.0%. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday, moving down 4.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday, moving down 4.96%. SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.64 and moving down 4.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.64 and moving down 4.48%. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.03%.

