Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

During Tuesday's session, 454 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 40.8% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares hit a yearly low of $97.67. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares were down 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.28.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock hit $164.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.7%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $85.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.52%.
  • China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) shares set a new yearly low of $40.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock drifted up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $302.93.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock hit $278.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stock drifted up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $117.58.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares set a new yearly low of $150.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.21. The stock traded up 2.59%.
  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.88. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock hit $5.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.26. Shares traded up 2.49%.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.01. Shares traded up 4.93%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $143.30.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock hit a yearly low of $123.36. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $36.04. Shares traded up 2.56%.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares hit a yearly low of $19.74. The stock was up 4.53% on the session.
  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares set a new yearly low of $133.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.92 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares set a new yearly low of $97.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving up 1.09%.
  • UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.45%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.66. The stock traded up 2.07%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock hit a yearly low of $40.82. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $57.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.06. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $93.60.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares hit a yearly low of $28.03. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock hit $66.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.6%.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock was up 11.76% for the day.
  • Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) shares hit a yearly low of $74.59. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
  • On Holding (NYSE:ONON) shares fell to $19.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.7%.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.6%.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares hit a yearly low of $55.03. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock drifted down 17.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.79.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock hit $42.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 5.83% on the session.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.22%.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday, moving up 1.23%.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.73. The stock was up 4.8% for the day.
  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares hit a yearly low of $11.45. The stock was up 6.61% on the session.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.75 and moving up 3.23%.
  • Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares moved up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.65, drifting up 2.34%.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock hit $52.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.03%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.75. The stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $110.54.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares fell to $21.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.49%.
  • IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock hit $5.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.98%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.06. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
  • Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock was up 3.08% on the session.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock hit a yearly low of $55.36. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
  • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $64.81 on Tuesday, moving up 2.7%.
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock hit $18.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.45%.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a yearly low of $35.74. The stock was up 7.01% on the session.
  • Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Tuesday, moving up 1.54%.
  • BlackRock Innovation (NYSE:BIGZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.59%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.11%.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a yearly low of $5.62. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.
  • MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 1.45%.
  • TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) shares fell to $26.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%.
  • Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.35 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $24.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock drifted up 3.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15. The stock was up 2.97% on the session.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares fell to $2.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.38%.
  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares hit a yearly low of $16.59. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock was up 4.12% on the session.
  • Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.05 and moving down 3.1%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares fell to $13.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.48%.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 22.05%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • BlackRock Capital (NYSE:BCAT) shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.33.
  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.01.
  • Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.86. Shares traded down 1.66%.
  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock hit a yearly low of $34.33. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock traded down 0.41%.
  • VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.05.
  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock hit $6.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock traded up 1.52%.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.36 and moving up 2.78%.
  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.93. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Tuesday, moving up 0.93%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares moved down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting down 0.41%.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.75. Shares traded up 5.23%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares fell to $27.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.80.
  • Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.74 and moving up 4.44%.
  • 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock hit $10.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.78%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares fell to $9.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.1%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.89.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was up 7.43% on the session.
  • Repay Hldgs (NASDAQ:RPAY) stock hit $12.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.15%.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.76.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares fell to $12.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a yearly low of $20.39. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved up 4.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.69, drifting up 4.45%.
  • Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were up 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.
  • ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock drifted down 4.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares hit a yearly low of $16.41. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock drifted down 10.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.00.
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares fell to $8.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock drifted up 4.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.01.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.35. The stock traded down 0.51%.
  • MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Tuesday, moving up 3.43%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.56 and moving up 6.42%.
  • Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55.
  • Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares fell to $2.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.67%.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 4.42% on the session.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.25%.
  • HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was up 11.24% for the day.
  • Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares moved up 0.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.70, drifting up 0.82%.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.65. The stock traded up 1.91%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares moved up 0.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70, drifting up 0.34%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares moved up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.05, drifting up 0.62%.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.96. Shares traded up 6.78%.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell to $6.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.09%.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock traded up 0.76%.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
  • Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 9.01% on the session.
  • Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.47%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.68. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares moved down 7.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 7.68%.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock drifted up 4.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.42.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.08. The stock traded up 6.17%.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE:FTHY) shares moved up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting up 0.43%.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.02. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell to $7.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.39%.
  • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.06%.
  • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares moved up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $86.41, drifting up 1.51%.
  • Blackstone Strategic (NYSE:BGB) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was up 3.42% on the session.
  • ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares moved up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting up 3.72%.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Tuesday, moving down 0.03%.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares fell to $3.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.24%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.78 and moving down 0.2%.
  • Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Tuesday, moving down 7.81%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares fell to $10.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares set a new yearly low of $8.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) stock hit $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.58 and moving up 3.02%.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock hit a yearly low of $7.71. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.
  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Tuesday, moving up 6.79%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares moved down 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.19, drifting down 0.14%.
  • IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares hit a yearly low of $13.57. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.06.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 4.34%.
  • Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.87. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded up 2.22%.
  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.56 and moving down 0.3%.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares fell to $10.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.
  • Spartan Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.66. Shares traded down 12.18%.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares fell to $11.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock drifted up 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26.
  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares moved down 11.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.78, drifting down 11.48%.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) shares fell to $14.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.
  • Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was up 9.56% for the day.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.45. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.86.
  • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.32%.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares hit a yearly low of $14.10. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock hit a yearly low of $6.76. The stock was down 7.74% for the day.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares were up 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) stock hit $17.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.59. Shares traded up 2.5%.
  • MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares fell to $6.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) shares moved up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.33, drifting up 0.52%.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.05. The stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.48% for the day.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.03. Shares traded down 1.47%.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded up 1.23%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.43 and moving up 0.51%.
  • Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded down 1.3%.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock hit $6.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares fell to $6.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 0.5%.
  • Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.
  • Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59.
  • CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) shares hit a yearly low of $29.82. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving up 1.32%.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.90. The stock traded down 0.26%.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock hit $1.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 40.8%.
  • Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.54. Shares traded up 0.44%.
  • PIMCO Strategic Income (NYSE:RCS) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.42.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock was down 5.44% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.96 and moving up 0.2%.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares set a new yearly low of $7.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was up 7.26% on the session.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock hit $1.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.98%.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.25. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares fell to $5.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.17%.
  • Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.35 and moving down 1.68%.
  • Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.15. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Tuesday, moving up 6.17%.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.
  • Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.35. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.87 and moving up 0.28%.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved up 1.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.44%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock hit $5.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was up 2.15% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares were down 9.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock drifted down 3.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40.
  • Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.
  • CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.99. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was up 4.86% on the session.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.91%.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 14.91%.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) stock drifted down 1.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67.
  • Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving up 4.7%.
  • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares moved up 4.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36, drifting up 4.9%.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock traded down 2.65%.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded up 2.76%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) shares fell to $12.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares moved up 6.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting up 6.51%.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.70. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares fell to $1.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%.
  • CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.76%.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.33%.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock hit $13.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
  • Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) stock drifted up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.11.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares hit a yearly low of $5.67. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 0.41%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%.
  • Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.75. The stock was up 1.92% on the session.
  • Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares fell to $6.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 13.13% on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.40 and moving up 2.1%.
  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66.
  • Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) stock drifted down 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.20.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares moved up 2.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting up 2.16%.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was up 6.99% for the day.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded up 2.59%.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock traded down 2.35%.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
  • Tanzanian Gold (AMEX:TRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
  • Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.7%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) shares moved down 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.61, drifting down 0.73%.
  • CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) stock drifted up 7.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55.
  • Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) shares fell to $1.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares moved up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting up 1.01%.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock hit $1.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.14. Shares traded up 3.45%.
  • Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.24%.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was up 4.74% on the session.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.60. The stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares fell to $7.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.53%.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%.
  • Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares were up 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.40.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 1.16%.
  • 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) shares moved down 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 0.4%.
  • 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.29 and moving down 2.61%.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.61. The stock traded down 0.65%.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) shares moved up 0.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30, drifting up 0.62%.
  • Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares fell to $8.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.7%.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares moved down 4.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.35%.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.92%.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock traded up 1.31%.
  • Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.97%.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Tuesday, moving down 1.29%.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was up 5.47% on the session.
  • Isoray (AMEX:ISR) stock drifted up 1.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31.
  • BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
  • Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) shares were down 8.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.04.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock drifted down 1.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 7.0%.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 1.02%.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was up 7.76% on the session.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock drifted down 7.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
  • Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares moved up 1.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting up 1.56%.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell to $0.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.78%.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock drifted down 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.92. Shares traded down 4.63%.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares were up 7.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.
  • Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.31%.
  • Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.98%.
  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock drifted down 1.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.16%.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.97. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.11% for the day.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 8.41%.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell to $1.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded up 0.89%.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved down 5.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 5.79%.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares were up 9.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 6.3%.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 14.89%.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares fell to $6.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 13.08%.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
  • Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.80. Shares traded up 17.45%.
  • LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares fell to $1.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.44%.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 4.69%.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock traded down 8.13%.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday, moving down 2.4%.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.51.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares fell to $2.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was down 11.12% on the session.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.79. Shares traded down 3.0%.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday, moving down 4.96%.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.64 and moving down 4.48%.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.03%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

