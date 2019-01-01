QQQ
Range
43.45 - 45.86
Vol / Avg.
239K/566.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.11 - 97.57
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
46.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xometry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xometry (XMTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xometry's (XMTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xometry (XMTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) was reported by RBC Capital on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting XMTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.92% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xometry (XMTR)?

A

The stock price for Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) is $44.99 last updated Today at 5:59:47 PM.

Q

Does Xometry (XMTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xometry.

Q

When is Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) reporting earnings?

A

Xometry’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Xometry (XMTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xometry.

Q

What sector and industry does Xometry (XMTR) operate in?

A

Xometry is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.