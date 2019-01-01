QQQ
Range
2.5 - 2.54
Vol / Avg.
12.4K/60.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.25 - 6.6
Mkt Cap
213.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.5
P/E
7.93
EPS
3.77
Shares
84M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Yiren Digital Ltd is a fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investors and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Its two reportable segments are Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns.

Yiren Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yiren Digital (YRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yiren Digital's (YRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yiren Digital (YRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) was reported by UBS on February 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.70 expecting YRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yiren Digital (YRD)?

A

The stock price for Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) is $2.539 last updated Today at 3:44:13 PM.

Q

Does Yiren Digital (YRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 27, 2018.

Q

When is Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) reporting earnings?

A

Yiren Digital’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is Yiren Digital (YRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yiren Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Yiren Digital (YRD) operate in?

A

Yiren Digital is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.