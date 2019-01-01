Yiren Digital Ltd is a fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investors and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Its two reportable segments are Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns.