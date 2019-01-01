XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in the field of healthcare. It is a pharmaceutical manufacturer, with a focus on acquisition and development of late-stage pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of unmet clinical needs. Its products include hCDR1 and Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rHuEPO). hCDR1 is a Phase II-ready asset compound, working through a mechanism of action, for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). hCDR1 is a synthetic peptide that includes approximately 20 amino-acid residues. rHuEPO, a known agent for anemia, is being developed to prolong the survival of patients with advanced multiple myeloma (MM). rHuEPO is used in clinical practice for the treatment of various anemias, including anemia of kidney disease and cancer-related anemia.