Range
2.4 - 2.4
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/14K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.15 - 6.69
Mkt Cap
13M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in the field of healthcare. It is a pharmaceutical manufacturer, with a focus on acquisition and development of late-stage pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of unmet clinical needs. Its products include hCDR1 and Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rHuEPO). hCDR1 is a Phase II-ready asset compound, working through a mechanism of action, for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). hCDR1 is a synthetic peptide that includes approximately 20 amino-acid residues. rHuEPO, a known agent for anemia, is being developed to prolong the survival of patients with advanced multiple myeloma (MM). rHuEPO is used in clinical practice for the treatment of various anemias, including anemia of kidney disease and cancer-related anemia.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XTL Biopharmaceuticals's (XTLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 8, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting XTLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB)?

A

The stock price for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) is $2.4 last updated Today at 2:35:27 PM.

Q

Does XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XTL Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

When is XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) reporting earnings?

A

XTL Biopharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XTL Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) operate in?

A

XTL Biopharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.