Range
1.06 - 1.08
Vol / Avg.
18.8K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 5.82
Mkt Cap
429.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.06
P/E
-
EPS
-4.38
Shares
397.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Uxin Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates used car e-commerce platforms through its mobile applications and websites. It facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. The company generates revenue through sales of the commission of salvage car sales, interest income of financial lease.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030
REV53.685M

Uxin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uxin (UXIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uxin's (UXIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Uxin (UXIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) was reported by JP Morgan on October 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UXIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uxin (UXIN)?

A

The stock price for Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is $1.08 last updated Today at 2:35:54 PM.

Q

Does Uxin (UXIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uxin.

Q

When is Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) reporting earnings?

A

Uxin’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Uxin (UXIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uxin.

Q

What sector and industry does Uxin (UXIN) operate in?

A

Uxin is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.