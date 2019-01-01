UTStarcom Holdings Corp operates as a telecom infrastructure provider. It develops technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The range of solutions is designed to expand and modernize telecommunications networks through smooth network system integration, lower operating costs, and increased broadband access. The business activity of the firm is operated through the Equipment and Service segment. The Equipment segment is focused on equipment sales, including network infrastructure and application products, and the Service segment is engaged in providing services and support of equipment products and also the new operational support. The company operates in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and other countries.