Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
UTStarcom Holdings Corp operates as a telecom infrastructure provider. It develops technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The range of solutions is designed to expand and modernize telecommunications networks through smooth network system integration, lower operating costs, and increased broadband access. The business activity of the firm is operated through the Equipment and Service segment. The Equipment segment is focused on equipment sales, including network infrastructure and application products, and the Service segment is engaged in providing services and support of equipment products and also the new operational support. The company operates in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and other countries.

UTStarcom Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UTStarcom Holdings's (UTSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on August 31, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting UTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 216.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI)?

A

The stock price for UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) is $0.79 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UTStarcom Holdings.

Q

When is UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) reporting earnings?

A

UTStarcom Holdings’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UTStarcom Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does UTStarcom Holdings (UTSI) operate in?

A

UTStarcom Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.