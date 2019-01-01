QQQ
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the United States. It operates its business through segment which includes Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. It mainly offers a line of construction supply weatherization products, namely house wrap and synthetic roof underlayment as well as other woven material, different styles of disposable products like shoe covers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, frocks and other miscellaneous products. It also provides face masks and eye shields. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of products across the United States.

Alpha Pro Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Pro Tech (APT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Pro Tech's (APT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Pro Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Pro Tech (APT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Pro Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Pro Tech (APT)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) is $4.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Pro Tech (APT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Pro Tech.

Q

When is Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Pro Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Alpha Pro Tech (APT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Pro Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Pro Tech (APT) operate in?

A

Alpha Pro Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.