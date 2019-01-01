Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies. The company services include comprehensive solutions in connection with digital asset transactions; platform-based products, such as transaction facilitation system, trading system, account management system, operation management system and mobile applications, and variety of supplemental services, such as customized software development services, maintenance services, and compliance support services. Its target customers are mainly institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, funds, and asset management companies.