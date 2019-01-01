QQQ
Range
2.81 - 3.01
Vol / Avg.
79.6K/184.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.11 - 11.16
Mkt Cap
43.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.89
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
14.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies. The company services include comprehensive solutions in connection with digital asset transactions; platform-based products, such as transaction facilitation system, trading system, account management system, operation management system and mobile applications, and variety of supplemental services, such as customized software development services, maintenance services, and compliance support services. Its target customers are mainly institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, funds, and asset management companies.

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV0
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV0

Mercurity Fintech Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: MFH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercurity Fintech Holding's (MFH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercurity Fintech Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH)?

A

The stock price for Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: MFH) is $3.04 last updated Today at 3:21:44 PM.

Q

Does Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercurity Fintech Holding.

Q

When is Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) reporting earnings?

A

Mercurity Fintech Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercurity Fintech Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) operate in?

A

Mercurity Fintech Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.