Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/210.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.41 - 5.1
Mkt Cap
54.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
35.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
BioSig Technologies Inc is a medical technology company. The firm is commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. Its first product, PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The company's subsidiary is seeking to develop a novel pharmaceutical called merimepodib to treat patients with COVID-19.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioSig Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioSig Technologies (BSGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioSig Technologies's (BSGM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioSig Technologies (BSGM) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) was reported by Roth Capital on December 6, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BSGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 803.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioSig Technologies (BSGM)?

A

The stock price for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) is $1.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioSig Technologies (BSGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioSig Technologies.

Q

When is BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) reporting earnings?

A

BioSig Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is BioSig Technologies (BSGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioSig Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does BioSig Technologies (BSGM) operate in?

A

BioSig Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.