BioSig Technologies Inc is a medical technology company. The firm is commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. Its first product, PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The company's subsidiary is seeking to develop a novel pharmaceutical called merimepodib to treat patients with COVID-19.