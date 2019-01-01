QQQ
Range
3.21 - 3.41
Vol / Avg.
565.7K/503.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.81 - 12.9
Mkt Cap
461.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.33
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
142.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening. Its touchless security screening systems use artificial intelligence software, cloud services, and advanced sensors to reliably detect dangerous weapons while ignoring harmless items like cell phones, laptops, and keys. The firm operates in a single segment that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells security screening products and specific services. Its products are used in different industries such as casinos, industrial workplaces, schools, and ticketed venues.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Evolv Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolv Technologies (EVLV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evolv Technologies's (EVLV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evolv Technologies (EVLV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) was reported by Stifel on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting EVLV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 270.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolv Technologies (EVLV)?

A

The stock price for Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) is $3.24 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Evolv Technologies (EVLV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolv Technologies.

Q

When is Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) reporting earnings?

A

Evolv Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Evolv Technologies (EVLV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolv Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolv Technologies (EVLV) operate in?

A

Evolv Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.