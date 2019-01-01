QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.65 - 6.7
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/19.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.71 - 27.1
Mkt Cap
296.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 1:50PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 7:45AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Adagene Inc platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. The company's platform is designed to generate therapeutic antibody candidates with functional epitopes and species cross-reactivity as highlighted by the company's immunotherapy pipeline.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adagene Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adagene (ADAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adagene's (ADAG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adagene (ADAG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ADAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.59% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adagene (ADAG)?

A

The stock price for Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) is $6.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adagene (ADAG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adagene.

Q

When is Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) reporting earnings?

A

Adagene’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Adagene (ADAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adagene.

Q

What sector and industry does Adagene (ADAG) operate in?

A

Adagene is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.