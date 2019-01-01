|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Adagene’s space includes: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK), Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT).
The latest price target for Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ADAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.59% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) is $6.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Adagene.
Adagene’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Adagene.
Adagene is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.