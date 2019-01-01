Sohu.com Ltd provides online media, games, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company operates in Sohu and Changyou segments. Sohu is a Chinese language online media content and services provider. Changyou is involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massively multiplayer online role-playing games, casual games, strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. It generates maximum revenue from the Changyou segment.