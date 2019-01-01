QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/310.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.64 - 24.99
Mkt Cap
726.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
21.06
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Sohu.com Ltd provides online media, games, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company operates in Sohu and Changyou segments. Sohu is a Chinese language online media content and services provider. Changyou is involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massively multiplayer online role-playing games, casual games, strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. It generates maximum revenue from the Changyou segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV471.530M192.991M-278.539M

Sohu.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sohu.com (SOHU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sohu.com's (SOHU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sohu.com (SOHU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) was reported by Jefferies on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting SOHU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sohu.com (SOHU)?

A

The stock price for Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) is $18.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sohu.com (SOHU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sohu.com.

Q

When is Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) reporting earnings?

A

Sohu.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Sohu.com (SOHU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sohu.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Sohu.com (SOHU) operate in?

A

Sohu.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.