Range
14.15 - 15.67
Vol / Avg.
142.3K/135.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.65 - 40.82
Mkt Cap
745.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
48.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets.

Nuvalent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuvalent (NUVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuvalent's (NUVL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nuvalent (NUVL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NUVL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuvalent (NUVL)?

A

The stock price for Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) is $15.435 last updated Today at 8:19:33 PM.

Q

Does Nuvalent (NUVL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuvalent.

Q

When is Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) reporting earnings?

A

Nuvalent’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Nuvalent (NUVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuvalent.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuvalent (NUVL) operate in?

A

Nuvalent is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.