|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.360
|0.0300
|REV
|91.580M
|89.557M
|-2.023M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jiayin Gr’s space includes: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), OppFi (NYSE:OPFI), X Financial (NYSE:XYF), Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT).
The latest price target for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) was reported by Roth Capital on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.25 expecting JFIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 334.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) is $2.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jiayin Gr.
Jiayin Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jiayin Gr.
Jiayin Gr is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.