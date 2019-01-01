QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1K/73.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.72 - 14.95
Mkt Cap
115.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.74
EPS
2.36
Shares
54M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 3:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 6:56AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Jiayin Group Inc is an online individual finance marketplace in China. It connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company is focused on the online individual finance segment which facilitates mid-to long-term loans. It generates revenues from fees charged for its services in matching investors and borrowers and for other services that the firm provides over the term of a loan. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.360 0.0300
REV91.580M89.557M-2.023M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jiayin Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jiayin Gr (JFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jiayin Gr's (JFIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jiayin Gr (JFIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) was reported by Roth Capital on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.25 expecting JFIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 334.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jiayin Gr (JFIN)?

A

The stock price for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) is $2.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jiayin Gr (JFIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jiayin Gr.

Q

When is Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) reporting earnings?

A

Jiayin Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 8, 2022.

Q

Is Jiayin Gr (JFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jiayin Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Jiayin Gr (JFIN) operate in?

A

Jiayin Gr is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.