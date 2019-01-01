|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Altimmune’s space includes: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN).
The latest price target for Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.86% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) is $7.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Altimmune.
Altimmune’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Altimmune.
Altimmune is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.