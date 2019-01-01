Altimmune Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of developing products that engage, stimulate and improve immune responses for the prevention and treatment of liver diseases. The firm's product candidates include NasoVAX, HepTcell, ALT-801, T-COVID, and NasoShield. It also develops platform technologies such as RespirVec and Densigen. The company generates its revenue from cost plus fee contracts and fixed-price contracts.