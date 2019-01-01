QQQ
Range
6.88 - 7.39
Vol / Avg.
658.7K/723.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.35 - 22.66
Mkt Cap
286.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.81
Shares
39.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Altimmune Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of developing products that engage, stimulate and improve immune responses for the prevention and treatment of liver diseases. The firm's product candidates include NasoVAX, HepTcell, ALT-801, T-COVID, and NasoShield. It also develops platform technologies such as RespirVec and Densigen. The company generates its revenue from cost plus fee contracts and fixed-price contracts.

Altimmune Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altimmune (ALT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altimmune's (ALT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Altimmune (ALT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.86% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altimmune (ALT)?

A

The stock price for Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) is $7.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altimmune (ALT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altimmune.

Q

When is Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) reporting earnings?

A

Altimmune’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Altimmune (ALT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altimmune.

Q

What sector and industry does Altimmune (ALT) operate in?

A

Altimmune is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.