Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terns Pharmaceuticals's (TERN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) was reported by JP Morgan on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting TERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 852.38% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)?

A

The stock price for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) is $3.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) reporting earnings?

A

Terns Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) operate in?

A

Terns Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.