Range
0.61 - 0.65
Vol / Avg.
47K/124.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.61 - 8
Mkt Cap
29.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.65
P/E
-
EPS
-1.98
Shares
44.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Quhuo Ltd is a workforce operational solution platform in China. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It derives all of its revenue from the PRC. Its revenue is categorized in On-demand delivery solutions; Shared-bike maintenance solutions; Ride-hailing solutions; and Housekeeping solutions and other services. The On-demand delivery solutions act as a major revenue driver for the firm.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.090 -0.0200
REV180.090M171.569M-8.521M

Quhuo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quhuo (QH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quhuo's (QH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quhuo (QH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting QH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 345.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quhuo (QH)?

A

The stock price for Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) is $0.674 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quhuo (QH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quhuo.

Q

When is Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) reporting earnings?

A

Quhuo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Quhuo (QH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quhuo.

Q

What sector and industry does Quhuo (QH) operate in?

A

Quhuo is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.