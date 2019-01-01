Quhuo Ltd is a workforce operational solution platform in China. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It derives all of its revenue from the PRC. Its revenue is categorized in On-demand delivery solutions; Shared-bike maintenance solutions; Ride-hailing solutions; and Housekeeping solutions and other services. The On-demand delivery solutions act as a major revenue driver for the firm.