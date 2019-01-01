QQQ
Range
17.8 - 18.03
Vol / Avg.
124.8K/108.5K
Div / Yield
1.79/9.99%
52 Wk
17.76 - 21.24
Mkt Cap
660.6M
Payout Ratio
257.65
Open
17.84
P/E
35.18
Shares
36.8M
Outstanding
FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUND is a closed-end management investment company.

FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE: FTHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD's (FTHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD.

Q

What is the target price for FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD

Q

Current Stock Price for FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY)?

A

The stock price for FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE: FTHY) is $17.965 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY) pay a dividend?

A

The next FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE:FTHY) reporting earnings?

A

FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD.

Q

What sector and industry does FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (FTHY) operate in?

A

FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.