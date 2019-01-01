|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.110
|-0.080
|0.0300
|REV
|263.380M
|273.424M
|10.044M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Calavo Growers’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA).
The latest price target for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) was reported by Seaport Global on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CVGW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is $40.46 last updated Today at 4:56:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021.
Calavo Growers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Calavo Growers.
Calavo Growers is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.