Range
40.33 - 40.86
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/118.4K
Div / Yield
1.15/2.84%
52 Wk
33.25 - 85.4
Mkt Cap
715.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.73
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Calavo Growers Inc is in the avocado industry and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. It sells avocados to a group of supermarket chains, wholesalers, food service and other distributors, under brand labels, as well as private labels. The company procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Calavo is segmented into three segments namely, Fresh products; Calavo Foods; and RFG. It derives most of its revenue from its Fresh products segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110-0.080 0.0300
REV263.380M273.424M10.044M

Calavo Growers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calavo Growers (CVGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calavo Growers's (CVGW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Calavo Growers (CVGW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) was reported by Seaport Global on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CVGW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Calavo Growers (CVGW)?

A

The stock price for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is $40.46 last updated Today at 4:56:22 PM.

Q

Does Calavo Growers (CVGW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021.

Q

When is Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) reporting earnings?

A

Calavo Growers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Calavo Growers (CVGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calavo Growers.

Q

What sector and industry does Calavo Growers (CVGW) operate in?

A

Calavo Growers is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.