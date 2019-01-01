QQQ
Range
1.16 - 1.25
Vol / Avg.
65.4K/603.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.94 - 6.95
Mkt Cap
9.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
8.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the treatment of multiple medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases with high unmet needs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Dermata Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dermata Therapeutics's (DRMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) was reported by Brookline Capital on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting DRMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1086.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)?

A

The stock price for Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) is $1.18 last updated Today at 7:32:23 PM.

Q

Does Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dermata Therapeutics.

Q

When is Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) reporting earnings?

A

Dermata Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dermata Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) operate in?

A

Dermata Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.