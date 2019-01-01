Aptorum Group Ltd clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The company operates in two segments: Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics. Its lead projects are ALS-4, SACT-1, and RPIDD. It is also engaged in providing healthcare services.