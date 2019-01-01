QQQ
Range
5.8 - 6.24
Vol / Avg.
243.3K/443.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.8 - 38.01
Mkt Cap
223.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.93
Shares
38.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q. Its pipeline of product candidates is designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway in a broad set of complement-mediated diseases. Annexon's product candidates are ANX005, for autoimmune & neurodegenerative disorders; ANX007, for neurodegenerative ophthalmic disorders; and ANX009, for systemic autoimmune diseases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Annexon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Annexon (ANNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Annexon's (ANNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Annexon (ANNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ANNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 586.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Annexon (ANNX)?

A

The stock price for Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) is $5.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Annexon (ANNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Annexon.

Q

When is Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) reporting earnings?

A

Annexon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Annexon (ANNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Annexon.

Q

What sector and industry does Annexon (ANNX) operate in?

A

Annexon is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.