You can purchase shares of Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Four Seasons Education’s space includes: Puxin (NYSE:NEW), RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU), Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX).
The latest price target for Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FEDU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) is $0.6101 last updated Today at 7:55:14 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2018 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2018.
Four Seasons Education’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Four Seasons Education.
Four Seasons Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.