Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is engaged in providing quality math education. It develops educational content to drive outcomes for students of different ages, levels of aptitude and learning objectives. It has categorized its programs into Elementary School Programs and Middle School and Kindergarten Programs. Elementary School Programs covers programs for students of different aptitude levels for each elementary school grade level; personalized classes addressing students' specific needs such as individualized competition preparation and in-depth topic review; and other short-term, intensive competition workshops, courses delivered to K-12 schools and classes on specific math topics such as geometry and trigonometry. Most of the company's revenue comes from Standard programs.