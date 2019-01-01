QQQ
Range
0.6 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/41.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 2.64
Mkt Cap
28.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is engaged in providing quality math education. It develops educational content to drive outcomes for students of different ages, levels of aptitude and learning objectives. It has categorized its programs into Elementary School Programs and Middle School and Kindergarten Programs. Elementary School Programs covers programs for students of different aptitude levels for each elementary school grade level; personalized classes addressing students' specific needs such as individualized competition preparation and in-depth topic review; and other short-term, intensive competition workshops, courses delivered to K-12 schools and classes on specific math topics such as geometry and trigonometry. Most of the company's revenue comes from Standard programs.

Four Seasons Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Four Seasons Education (FEDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Four Seasons Education's (FEDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Four Seasons Education (FEDU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FEDU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Four Seasons Education (FEDU)?

A

The stock price for Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) is $0.6101 last updated Today at 7:55:14 PM.

Q

Does Four Seasons Education (FEDU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2018 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2018.

Q

When is Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) reporting earnings?

A

Four Seasons Education’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Four Seasons Education (FEDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Four Seasons Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Four Seasons Education (FEDU) operate in?

A

Four Seasons Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.