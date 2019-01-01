QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/104.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
270.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-15.41
Shares
231.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 2:38PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
9F Inc is a financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China. It provides a range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation. The company generates the majority of the revenue from Loan facilitation services. All of its revenues are generated from the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

9F Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 9F (JFU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 9F's (JFU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 9F (JFU) stock?

A

The latest price target for 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.62 expecting JFU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 893.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 9F (JFU)?

A

The stock price for 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 9F (JFU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 9F.

Q

When is 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) reporting earnings?

A

9F’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is 9F (JFU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 9F.

Q

What sector and industry does 9F (JFU) operate in?

A

9F is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.