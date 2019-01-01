QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/276.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.67 - 10
Mkt Cap
687.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
69M
Outstanding
Spartan Acquisition Corp III is a blank check company.

Spartan Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spartan Acquisition (SPAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spartan Acquisition (NYSE: SPAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spartan Acquisition's (SPAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spartan Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Spartan Acquisition (SPAQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spartan Acquisition (NYSE: SPAQ) was reported by DA Davidson on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SPAQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spartan Acquisition (SPAQ)?

A

The stock price for Spartan Acquisition (NYSE: SPAQ) is $9.965 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spartan Acquisition (SPAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spartan Acquisition.

Q

When is Spartan Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Spartan Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spartan Acquisition (SPAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spartan Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Spartan Acquisition (SPAQ) operate in?

A

Spartan Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.